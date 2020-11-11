Audio IC Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments And Outlook 2020 – 2026 | Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, Yamaha

The global Audio IC market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Audio IC market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Audio IC market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Audio IC market, such as , Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, Yamaha, Realtek, TI, ADI, On Semi, Maxim, NXP, Dialog, AKM, ESS Technology, Synaptics, Fortemedia, ROHM, Knowles, AAC, InvenSense, Goertek, STM, BSE, Hosiden, Bosch, NeoMEMS, MEMSensing, TDK-EPC They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Audio IC market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Audio IC market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Audio IC market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Audio IC industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Audio IC market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Audio IC market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Audio IC market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Audio IC market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Audio IC Market by Product: the Audio IC market is segmented into, Audio Processor, Audio Amplifiers, MEMS Microphone

Global Audio IC Market by Application: , the Audio IC market is segmented into, Smartphones, Computer, Automotive, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Audio IC market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Audio IC Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Audio IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Audio IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Audio IC market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Audio IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Audio IC market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Audio IC Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Audio IC Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Audio Processor

1.3.3 Audio Amplifiers

1.3.4 MEMS Microphone

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Audio IC Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Smartphones

1.4.3 Computer

1.4.4 Automotive

1.4.5 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Audio IC Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Audio IC Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Audio IC Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Audio IC Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Audio IC Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Audio IC Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Audio IC Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Audio IC Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Audio IC Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Audio IC Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Audio IC Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Audio IC Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Audio IC Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Audio IC Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Audio IC Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Audio IC Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Audio IC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Audio IC as of 2019)

3.4 Global Audio IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Audio IC Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Audio IC Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Audio IC Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Audio IC Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Audio IC Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Audio IC Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Audio IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Audio IC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Audio IC Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Audio IC Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Audio IC Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Audio IC Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Audio IC Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Audio IC Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Audio IC Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Audio IC Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Audio IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Audio IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Audio IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Audio IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Audio IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Audio IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Audio IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Audio IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Audio IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Audio IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Audio IC Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Audio IC Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Audio IC Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Audio IC Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Audio IC Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Audio IC Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Audio IC Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Audio IC Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Audio IC Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Audio IC Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Audio IC Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Audio IC Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Audio IC Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Audio IC Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Audio IC Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Audio IC Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Audio IC Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Audio IC Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Audio IC Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Audio IC Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cirrus Logic

8.1.1 Cirrus Logic Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cirrus Logic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Cirrus Logic Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.1.5 Cirrus Logic SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Cirrus Logic Recent Developments

8.2 Qualcomm

8.2.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.2.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Qualcomm Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.2.5 Qualcomm SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Qualcomm Recent Developments

8.3 Yamaha

8.3.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

8.3.2 Yamaha Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Yamaha Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.3.5 Yamaha SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Yamaha Recent Developments

8.4 Realtek

8.4.1 Realtek Corporation Information

8.4.2 Realtek Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Realtek Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.4.5 Realtek SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Realtek Recent Developments

8.5 TI

8.5.1 TI Corporation Information

8.5.2 TI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 TI Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.5.5 TI SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 TI Recent Developments

8.6 ADI

8.6.1 ADI Corporation Information

8.6.3 ADI Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.6.5 ADI SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 ADI Recent Developments

8.7 On Semi

8.7.1 On Semi Corporation Information

8.7.2 On Semi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 On Semi Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.7.5 On Semi SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 On Semi Recent Developments

8.8 Maxim

8.8.1 Maxim Corporation Information

8.8.2 Maxim Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Maxim Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.8.5 Maxim SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Maxim Recent Developments

8.9 NXP

8.9.1 NXP Corporation Information

8.9.2 NXP Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 NXP Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.9.5 NXP SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 NXP Recent Developments

8.10 Dialog

8.10.1 Dialog Corporation Information

8.10.2 Dialog Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Dialog Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.10.5 Dialog SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Dialog Recent Developments

8.11 AKM

8.11.1 AKM Corporation Information

8.11.2 AKM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 AKM Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.11.5 AKM SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 AKM Recent Developments

8.12 ESS Technology

8.12.1 ESS Technology Corporation Information

8.12.2 ESS Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 ESS Technology Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.12.5 ESS Technology SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 ESS Technology Recent Developments

8.13 Synaptics

8.13.1 Synaptics Corporation Information

8.13.2 Synaptics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Synaptics Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.13.5 Synaptics SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Synaptics Recent Developments

8.14 Fortemedia

8.14.1 Fortemedia Corporation Information

8.14.2 Fortemedia Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Fortemedia Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.14.5 Fortemedia SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Fortemedia Recent Developments

8.15 ROHM

8.15.1 ROHM Corporation Information

8.15.2 ROHM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 ROHM Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.15.5 ROHM SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 ROHM Recent Developments

8.16 Knowles

8.16.1 Knowles Corporation Information

8.16.2 Knowles Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Knowles Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.16.5 Knowles SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Knowles Recent Developments

8.17 AAC

8.17.1 AAC Corporation Information

8.17.2 AAC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 AAC Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.17.5 AAC SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 AAC Recent Developments

8.18 InvenSense

8.18.1 InvenSense Corporation Information

8.18.2 InvenSense Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 InvenSense Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.18.5 InvenSense SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 InvenSense Recent Developments

8.19 Goertek

8.19.1 Goertek Corporation Information

8.19.2 Goertek Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Goertek Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.19.5 Goertek SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Goertek Recent Developments

8.20 STM

8.20.1 STM Corporation Information

8.20.2 STM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 STM Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.20.5 STM SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 STM Recent Developments

8.21 BSE

8.21.1 BSE Corporation Information

8.21.2 BSE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 BSE Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.21.5 BSE SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 BSE Recent Developments

8.22 Hosiden

8.22.1 Hosiden Corporation Information

8.22.2 Hosiden Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 Hosiden Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.22.5 Hosiden SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 Hosiden Recent Developments

8.23 Bosch

8.23.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.23.2 Bosch Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.23.3 Bosch Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.23.5 Bosch SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 Bosch Recent Developments

8.24 NeoMEMS

8.24.1 NeoMEMS Corporation Information

8.24.2 NeoMEMS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.24.3 NeoMEMS Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.24.5 NeoMEMS SWOT Analysis

8.24.6 NeoMEMS Recent Developments

8.25 MEMSensing

8.25.1 MEMSensing Corporation Information

8.25.2 MEMSensing Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.25.3 MEMSensing Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.25.5 MEMSensing SWOT Analysis

8.25.6 MEMSensing Recent Developments

8.26 TDK-EPC

8.26.1 TDK-EPC Corporation Information

8.26.2 TDK-EPC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.26.3 TDK-EPC Audio IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Audio IC Products and Services

8.26.5 TDK-EPC SWOT Analysis

8.26.6 TDK-EPC Recent Developments 9 Audio IC Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Audio IC Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Audio IC Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Audio IC Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Audio IC Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Audio IC Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Audio IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Audio IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Audio IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Audio IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Audio IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Audio IC Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Audio IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Audio IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Audio IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Audio IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Audio IC Sales Channels

11.2.2 Audio IC Distributors

11.3 Audio IC Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

