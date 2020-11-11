AIS Receivers Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD

The global AIS Receivers market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global AIS Receivers market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global AIS Receivers market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global AIS Receivers market, such as AIS Receivers market are:, Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD, Samyung ENC, Nauticast, ACR Artex, Saab, Vesper Marine, Kongsberg Group, SRT Marine Systems, Xinuo Information Technology, MSM, SRT, ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH, CML Microsystems Plc, Weatherdock AG, ComNav They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global AIS Receivers market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global AIS Receivers market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global AIS Receivers market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global AIS Receivers industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global AIS Receivers market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1516098/global-ais-receivers-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global AIS Receivers market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global AIS Receivers market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global AIS Receivers market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global AIS Receivers Market by Product: , NMEA, Seatalk, USB, Others

Global AIS Receivers Market by Application: Operating in the VHF maritime band, the AIS (Automatic Identification System) system enables the wireless exchange of navigation status between vessels and shore-side traffic monitoring centers. Commercial ships, ocean-going vessels and recreational boats equipped with AIS transceivers broadcast AIS messages that include the vessel’s name, course, speed and current navigation status. QY Research has recently curated a research report titled,

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global AIS Receivers market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global AIS Receivers Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1516098/global-ais-receivers-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AIS Receivers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AIS Receivers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AIS Receivers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AIS Receivers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AIS Receivers market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 AIS Receivers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AIS Receivers

1.2 AIS Receivers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 NMEA

1.2.3 Seatalk

1.2.4 USB

1.2.5 Others

1.3 AIS Receivers Segment by Application

1.3.1 AIS Receivers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial Ships

1.3.3 Ocean-going Vessels

1.3.4 Recreational Boats

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global AIS Receivers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 Taiwan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global AIS Receivers Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global AIS Receivers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global AIS Receivers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AIS Receivers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global AIS Receivers Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers AIS Receivers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 AIS Receivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 AIS Receivers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of AIS Receivers Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America AIS Receivers Production

3.4.1 North America AIS Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe AIS Receivers Production

3.5.1 Europe AIS Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China AIS Receivers Production

3.6.1 China AIS Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan AIS Receivers Production

3.7.1 Japan AIS Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea AIS Receivers Production

3.8.1 South Korea AIS Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 Taiwan AIS Receivers Production

3.9.1 Taiwan AIS Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 Taiwan AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global AIS Receivers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global AIS Receivers Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global AIS Receivers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global AIS Receivers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AIS Receivers Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AIS Receivers Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America AIS Receivers Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global AIS Receivers Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global AIS Receivers Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global AIS Receivers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global AIS Receivers Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global AIS Receivers Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AIS Receivers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AIS Receivers Business

7.1 Digital Yacht

7.1.1 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Digital Yacht Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Comar Systems

7.2.1 Comar Systems AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Comar Systems AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Comar Systems AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Comar Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SIMRAD

7.3.1 SIMRAD AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 SIMRAD AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SIMRAD AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SIMRAD Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Samyung ENC

7.4.1 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Samyung ENC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nauticast

7.5.1 Nauticast AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nauticast AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nauticast AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Nauticast Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ACR Artex

7.6.1 ACR Artex AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 ACR Artex AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ACR Artex AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 ACR Artex Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Saab

7.7.1 Saab AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Saab AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Saab AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Saab Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Vesper Marine

7.8.1 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Vesper Marine Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kongsberg Group

7.9.1 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Kongsberg Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SRT Marine Systems

7.10.1 SRT Marine Systems AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 SRT Marine Systems AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SRT Marine Systems AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SRT Marine Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Xinuo Information Technology

7.11.1 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Xinuo Information Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 MSM

7.12.1 MSM AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 MSM AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 MSM AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 MSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 SRT

7.13.1 SRT AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 SRT AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 SRT AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 SRT Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH

7.14.1 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 CML Microsystems Plc

7.15.1 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 CML Microsystems Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Weatherdock AG

7.16.1 Weatherdock AG AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Weatherdock AG AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Weatherdock AG AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Weatherdock AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 ComNav

7.17.1 ComNav AIS Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 ComNav AIS Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 ComNav AIS Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 ComNav Main Business and Markets Served 8 AIS Receivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 AIS Receivers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AIS Receivers

8.4 AIS Receivers Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 AIS Receivers Distributors List

9.3 AIS Receivers Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of AIS Receivers (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of AIS Receivers (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of AIS Receivers (2021-2026)

11.4 Global AIS Receivers Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America AIS Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe AIS Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China AIS Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan AIS Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea AIS Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 Taiwan AIS Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of AIS Receivers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of AIS Receivers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of AIS Receivers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of AIS Receivers by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of AIS Receivers 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of AIS Receivers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of AIS Receivers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of AIS Receivers by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of AIS Receivers by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”