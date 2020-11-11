AIS Transponder Market Emerging Trend,Growth,Revenue 2026| Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD

The global AIS Transponder market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global AIS Transponder market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global AIS Transponder market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global AIS Transponder market, such as :, Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD, Samyung ENC, Nauticast, ACR Artex, Saab, Vesper Marine, Kongsberg Group, SRT Marine Systems, Xinuo Information Technology, MSM, SRT, ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH, CML Microsystems Plc, Weatherdock AG, ComNav They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global AIS Transponder market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global AIS Transponder market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global AIS Transponder market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global AIS Transponder industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global AIS Transponder market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global AIS Transponder market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global AIS Transponder market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global AIS Transponder market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global AIS Transponder Market by Product: Class A (12.5W), Class B (1-3W)

Global AIS Transponder Market by Application: , Shipments, Lighthouse and Beacon, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global AIS Transponder market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global AIS Transponder Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AIS Transponder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AIS Transponder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AIS Transponder market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AIS Transponder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AIS Transponder market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 AIS Transponder Market Overview

1.1 AIS Transponder Product Overview

1.2 AIS Transponder Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Class A (12.5W)

1.2.2 Class B (1-3W)

1.3 Global AIS Transponder Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global AIS Transponder Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global AIS Transponder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global AIS Transponder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global AIS Transponder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America AIS Transponder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe AIS Transponder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America AIS Transponder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global AIS Transponder Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AIS Transponder Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by AIS Transponder Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players AIS Transponder Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AIS Transponder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AIS Transponder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AIS Transponder Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AIS Transponder Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AIS Transponder as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AIS Transponder Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AIS Transponder Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global AIS Transponder Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AIS Transponder Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AIS Transponder Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America AIS Transponder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America AIS Transponder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe AIS Transponder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe AIS Transponder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America AIS Transponder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America AIS Transponder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global AIS Transponder by Application

4.1 AIS Transponder Segment by Application

4.1.1 Shipments

4.1.2 Lighthouse and Beacon

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global AIS Transponder Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global AIS Transponder Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global AIS Transponder Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions AIS Transponder Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America AIS Transponder by Application

4.5.2 Europe AIS Transponder by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder by Application

4.5.4 Latin America AIS Transponder by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder by Application 5 North America AIS Transponder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe AIS Transponder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America AIS Transponder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AIS Transponder Business

10.1 Digital Yacht

10.1.1 Digital Yacht Corporation Information

10.1.2 Digital Yacht Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Digital Yacht AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Digital Yacht AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.1.5 Digital Yacht Recent Development

10.2 Comar Systems

10.2.1 Comar Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Comar Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Comar Systems AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Comar Systems Recent Development

10.3 SIMRAD

10.3.1 SIMRAD Corporation Information

10.3.2 SIMRAD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SIMRAD AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SIMRAD AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.3.5 SIMRAD Recent Development

10.4 Samyung ENC

10.4.1 Samyung ENC Corporation Information

10.4.2 Samyung ENC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Samyung ENC AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Samyung ENC AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.4.5 Samyung ENC Recent Development

10.5 Nauticast

10.5.1 Nauticast Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nauticast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nauticast AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nauticast AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.5.5 Nauticast Recent Development

10.6 ACR Artex

10.6.1 ACR Artex Corporation Information

10.6.2 ACR Artex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ACR Artex AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ACR Artex AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.6.5 ACR Artex Recent Development

10.7 Saab

10.7.1 Saab Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saab Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Saab AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Saab AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.7.5 Saab Recent Development

10.8 Vesper Marine

10.8.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information

10.8.2 Vesper Marine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Vesper Marine AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Vesper Marine AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.8.5 Vesper Marine Recent Development

10.9 Kongsberg Group

10.9.1 Kongsberg Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kongsberg Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kongsberg Group AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kongsberg Group AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.9.5 Kongsberg Group Recent Development

10.10 SRT Marine Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AIS Transponder Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SRT Marine Systems AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SRT Marine Systems Recent Development

10.11 Xinuo Information Technology

10.11.1 Xinuo Information Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Xinuo Information Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.11.5 Xinuo Information Technology Recent Development

10.12 MSM

10.12.1 MSM Corporation Information

10.12.2 MSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 MSM AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 MSM AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.12.5 MSM Recent Development

10.13 SRT

10.13.1 SRT Corporation Information

10.13.2 SRT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SRT AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SRT AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.13.5 SRT Recent Development

10.14 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH

10.14.1 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Corporation Information

10.14.2 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.14.5 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Recent Development

10.15 CML Microsystems Plc

10.15.1 CML Microsystems Plc Corporation Information

10.15.2 CML Microsystems Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.15.5 CML Microsystems Plc Recent Development

10.16 Weatherdock AG

10.16.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

10.16.2 Weatherdock AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Weatherdock AG AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Weatherdock AG AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.16.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Development

10.17 ComNav

10.17.1 ComNav Corporation Information

10.17.2 ComNav Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 ComNav AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 ComNav AIS Transponder Products Offered

10.17.5 ComNav Recent Development 11 AIS Transponder Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AIS Transponder Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AIS Transponder Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

