VHF Transceivers Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2026 | Almaz – Antey, Morcom, Becker Avionics

The global VHF Transceivers market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global VHF Transceivers market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global VHF Transceivers market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global VHF Transceivers market, such as :, Almaz – Antey, Morcom, Becker Avionics, Systems Interface, Rohde & Schwarz, Gables Engineering, Icom, Yaesu, MGL Avionics, INVELCO SA, Commtact, Microair Avionics, Hilberling, Standard Horizo​​n, RITRON, Technisonic Industries, ON Semiconductor, INTEK, Tait Communications, PAE, OTE, ISISPACE They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global VHF Transceivers market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global VHF Transceivers market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global VHF Transceivers market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global VHF Transceivers industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global VHF Transceivers market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global VHF Transceivers market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global VHF Transceivers market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global VHF Transceivers market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global VHF Transceivers Market by Product: Frequency Range:30-100MHZ, Frequency Range:100-200MHZ, Frequency Range:200-300MHZ

Global VHF Transceivers Market by Application: , Civil Aviation, Maritime, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global VHF Transceivers market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global VHF Transceivers Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VHF Transceivers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the VHF Transceivers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VHF Transceivers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VHF Transceivers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VHF Transceivers market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 VHF Transceivers Market Overview

1.1 VHF Transceivers Product Overview

1.2 VHF Transceivers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Frequency Range:30-100MHZ

1.2.2 Frequency Range:100-200MHZ

1.2.3 Frequency Range:200-300MHZ

1.3 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global VHF Transceivers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global VHF Transceivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global VHF Transceivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global VHF Transceivers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by VHF Transceivers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by VHF Transceivers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players VHF Transceivers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers VHF Transceivers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 VHF Transceivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 VHF Transceivers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by VHF Transceivers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in VHF Transceivers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into VHF Transceivers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers VHF Transceivers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global VHF Transceivers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America VHF Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America VHF Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe VHF Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America VHF Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America VHF Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global VHF Transceivers by Application

4.1 VHF Transceivers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Civil Aviation

4.1.2 Maritime

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global VHF Transceivers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global VHF Transceivers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global VHF Transceivers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions VHF Transceivers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America VHF Transceivers by Application

4.5.2 Europe VHF Transceivers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America VHF Transceivers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers by Application 5 North America VHF Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe VHF Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America VHF Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E VHF Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in VHF Transceivers Business

10.1 Almaz – Antey

10.1.1 Almaz – Antey Corporation Information

10.1.2 Almaz – Antey Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Almaz – Antey VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Almaz – Antey VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.1.5 Almaz – Antey Recent Development

10.2 Morcom

10.2.1 Morcom Corporation Information

10.2.2 Morcom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Morcom VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Morcom Recent Development

10.3 Becker Avionics

10.3.1 Becker Avionics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Becker Avionics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Becker Avionics VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Becker Avionics VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.3.5 Becker Avionics Recent Development

10.4 Systems Interface

10.4.1 Systems Interface Corporation Information

10.4.2 Systems Interface Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Systems Interface VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Systems Interface VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.4.5 Systems Interface Recent Development

10.5 Rohde & Schwarz

10.5.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rohde & Schwarz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Rohde & Schwarz VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Rohde & Schwarz VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.5.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

10.6 Gables Engineering

10.6.1 Gables Engineering Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gables Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Gables Engineering VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gables Engineering VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.6.5 Gables Engineering Recent Development

10.7 Icom

10.7.1 Icom Corporation Information

10.7.2 Icom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Icom VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Icom VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.7.5 Icom Recent Development

10.8 Yaesu

10.8.1 Yaesu Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yaesu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Yaesu VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Yaesu VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.8.5 Yaesu Recent Development

10.9 MGL Avionics

10.9.1 MGL Avionics Corporation Information

10.9.2 MGL Avionics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 MGL Avionics VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MGL Avionics VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.9.5 MGL Avionics Recent Development

10.10 INVELCO SA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 VHF Transceivers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 INVELCO SA VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 INVELCO SA Recent Development

10.11 Commtact

10.11.1 Commtact Corporation Information

10.11.2 Commtact Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Commtact VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Commtact VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.11.5 Commtact Recent Development

10.12 Microair Avionics

10.12.1 Microair Avionics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Microair Avionics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Microair Avionics VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Microair Avionics VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.12.5 Microair Avionics Recent Development

10.13 Hilberling

10.13.1 Hilberling Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hilberling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Hilberling VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Hilberling VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.13.5 Hilberling Recent Development

10.14 Standard Horizo​​n

10.14.1 Standard Horizo​​n Corporation Information

10.14.2 Standard Horizo​​n Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Standard Horizo​​n VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Standard Horizo​​n VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.14.5 Standard Horizo​​n Recent Development

10.15 RITRON

10.15.1 RITRON Corporation Information

10.15.2 RITRON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 RITRON VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 RITRON VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.15.5 RITRON Recent Development

10.16 Technisonic Industries

10.16.1 Technisonic Industries Corporation Information

10.16.2 Technisonic Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Technisonic Industries VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Technisonic Industries VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.16.5 Technisonic Industries Recent Development

10.17 ON Semiconductor

10.17.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.17.2 ON Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 ON Semiconductor VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 ON Semiconductor VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.17.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

10.18 INTEK

10.18.1 INTEK Corporation Information

10.18.2 INTEK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 INTEK VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 INTEK VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.18.5 INTEK Recent Development

10.19 Tait Communications

10.19.1 Tait Communications Corporation Information

10.19.2 Tait Communications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Tait Communications VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Tait Communications VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.19.5 Tait Communications Recent Development

10.20 PAE

10.20.1 PAE Corporation Information

10.20.2 PAE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 PAE VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 PAE VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.20.5 PAE Recent Development

10.21 OTE

10.21.1 OTE Corporation Information

10.21.2 OTE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 OTE VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 OTE VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.21.5 OTE Recent Development

10.22 ISISPACE

10.22.1 ISISPACE Corporation Information

10.22.2 ISISPACE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 ISISPACE VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 ISISPACE VHF Transceivers Products Offered

10.22.5 ISISPACE Recent Development 11 VHF Transceivers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 VHF Transceivers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 VHF Transceivers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

