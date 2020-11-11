Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2020-2026 | Neology, Siemens, Elsag

“
The report titled Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2207771/global-automatic-license-plate-recognition-alpr-systems-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Neology, Siemens, Elsag, Kapsch TrafficCom, ARH, Genetec, Bosch Security Systems, NDI Recognition Systems, Tattile, Arvoo Imaging Products, Shenzhen AnShiBao, Petards Group, Digital Recognition Systems, CA Traffic, Clearview Communications, GeoVision, NEXCOM, HTS, TagMaster, ParkingEye Limited, AlertSystems, MAV Systems
Market Segmentation by Product: Cameras
Hardware
Software & Services
Market Segmentation by Application: Traffic Management& Law Enforcement
Electronic Toll Collection
Car Park Management
Others
The Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2207771/global-automatic-license-plate-recognition-alpr-systems-market
Table of Contents:
1 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Overview
1.1 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Product Overview
1.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Cameras
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software & Services
1.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems by Application
4.1 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Segment by Application
4.1.1 Traffic Management& Law Enforcement
4.1.2 Electronic Toll Collection
4.1.3 Car Park Management
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems by Application
4.5.2 Europe Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems by Application
5 North America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Business
10.1 Neology
10.1.1 Neology Corporation Information
10.1.2 Neology Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Neology Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Neology Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.1.5 Neology Recent Developments
10.2 Siemens
10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information
10.2.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Siemens Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Neology Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments
10.3 Elsag
10.3.1 Elsag Corporation Information
10.3.2 Elsag Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Elsag Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Elsag Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.3.5 Elsag Recent Developments
10.4 Kapsch TrafficCom
10.4.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Corporation Information
10.4.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.4.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Developments
10.5 ARH
10.5.1 ARH Corporation Information
10.5.2 ARH Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 ARH Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 ARH Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.5.5 ARH Recent Developments
10.6 Genetec
10.6.1 Genetec Corporation Information
10.6.2 Genetec Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Genetec Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Genetec Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.6.5 Genetec Recent Developments
10.7 Bosch Security Systems
10.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information
10.7.2 Bosch Security Systems Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Bosch Security Systems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Developments
10.8 NDI Recognition Systems
10.8.1 NDI Recognition Systems Corporation Information
10.8.2 NDI Recognition Systems Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 NDI Recognition Systems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 NDI Recognition Systems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.8.5 NDI Recognition Systems Recent Developments
10.9 Tattile
10.9.1 Tattile Corporation Information
10.9.2 Tattile Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Tattile Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Tattile Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.9.5 Tattile Recent Developments
10.10 Arvoo Imaging Products
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Arvoo Imaging Products Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Arvoo Imaging Products Recent Developments
10.11 Shenzhen AnShiBao
10.11.1 Shenzhen AnShiBao Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shenzhen AnShiBao Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Shenzhen AnShiBao Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Shenzhen AnShiBao Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.11.5 Shenzhen AnShiBao Recent Developments
10.12 Petards Group
10.12.1 Petards Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Petards Group Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Petards Group Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Petards Group Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.12.5 Petards Group Recent Developments
10.13 Digital Recognition Systems
10.13.1 Digital Recognition Systems Corporation Information
10.13.2 Digital Recognition Systems Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Digital Recognition Systems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Digital Recognition Systems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.13.5 Digital Recognition Systems Recent Developments
10.14 CA Traffic
10.14.1 CA Traffic Corporation Information
10.14.2 CA Traffic Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 CA Traffic Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 CA Traffic Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.14.5 CA Traffic Recent Developments
10.15 Clearview Communications
10.15.1 Clearview Communications Corporation Information
10.15.2 Clearview Communications Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Clearview Communications Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Clearview Communications Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.15.5 Clearview Communications Recent Developments
10.16 GeoVision
10.16.1 GeoVision Corporation Information
10.16.2 GeoVision Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 GeoVision Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 GeoVision Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.16.5 GeoVision Recent Developments
10.17 NEXCOM
10.17.1 NEXCOM Corporation Information
10.17.2 NEXCOM Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 NEXCOM Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 NEXCOM Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.17.5 NEXCOM Recent Developments
10.18 HTS
10.18.1 HTS Corporation Information
10.18.2 HTS Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 HTS Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 HTS Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.18.5 HTS Recent Developments
10.19 TagMaster
10.19.1 TagMaster Corporation Information
10.19.2 TagMaster Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 TagMaster Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 TagMaster Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.19.5 TagMaster Recent Developments
10.20 ParkingEye Limited
10.20.1 ParkingEye Limited Corporation Information
10.20.2 ParkingEye Limited Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 ParkingEye Limited Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 ParkingEye Limited Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.20.5 ParkingEye Limited Recent Developments
10.21 AlertSystems
10.21.1 AlertSystems Corporation Information
10.21.2 AlertSystems Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 AlertSystems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 AlertSystems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.21.5 AlertSystems Recent Developments
10.22 MAV Systems
10.22.1 MAV Systems Corporation Information
10.22.2 MAV Systems Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 MAV Systems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 MAV Systems Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Products Offered
10.22.5 MAV Systems Recent Developments
11 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Industry Trends
11.4.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Drivers
11.4.3 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”