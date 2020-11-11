Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Trends, Growth Forecast and Industry statistics Till 2026 | Aluk Group, Alumil, Bertrand

“

The report titled Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Building Curtain Wall report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Building Curtain Wall report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Aluk Group, Alumil, Bertrand, China Aviation Sanxin, China Fangda Group, G.James Glass & Aluminium, Guangzhou Leadsea Industry, Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering, JiangHong Group, Kawneer, NYC Glass, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Permasteelisa, Schüco, Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineering, Toro Glasswall, Vitra Scrl, Yuanda China, Zhongshan Shengxing

Market Segmentation by Product: Double Glazed Type

Three Glazed Type

Single Glazed Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Building

Public Building

Residential Building



The Glass Building Curtain Wall Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Building Curtain Wall market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Building Curtain Wall industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Building Curtain Wall market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Overview

1.1 Glass Building Curtain Wall Product Overview

1.2 Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Double Glazed Type

1.2.2 Three Glazed Type

1.2.3 Single Glazed Type

1.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Glass Building Curtain Wall Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glass Building Curtain Wall Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glass Building Curtain Wall as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass Building Curtain Wall Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glass Building Curtain Wall Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall by Application

4.1 Glass Building Curtain Wall Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Building

4.1.2 Public Building

4.1.3 Residential Building

4.2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Glass Building Curtain Wall by Application

4.5.2 Europe Glass Building Curtain Wall by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Building Curtain Wall by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Glass Building Curtain Wall by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Building Curtain Wall by Application

5 North America Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Building Curtain Wall Business

10.1 Aluk Group

10.1.1 Aluk Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aluk Group Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Aluk Group Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Aluk Group Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.1.5 Aluk Group Recent Developments

10.2 Alumil

10.2.1 Alumil Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alumil Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Alumil Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Aluk Group Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.2.5 Alumil Recent Developments

10.3 Bertrand

10.3.1 Bertrand Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bertrand Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Bertrand Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Bertrand Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.3.5 Bertrand Recent Developments

10.4 China Aviation Sanxin

10.4.1 China Aviation Sanxin Corporation Information

10.4.2 China Aviation Sanxin Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 China Aviation Sanxin Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 China Aviation Sanxin Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.4.5 China Aviation Sanxin Recent Developments

10.5 China Fangda Group

10.5.1 China Fangda Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 China Fangda Group Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 China Fangda Group Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 China Fangda Group Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.5.5 China Fangda Group Recent Developments

10.6 G.James Glass & Aluminium

10.6.1 G.James Glass & Aluminium Corporation Information

10.6.2 G.James Glass & Aluminium Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 G.James Glass & Aluminium Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 G.James Glass & Aluminium Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.6.5 G.James Glass & Aluminium Recent Developments

10.7 Guangzhou Leadsea Industry

10.7.1 Guangzhou Leadsea Industry Corporation Information

10.7.2 Guangzhou Leadsea Industry Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Guangzhou Leadsea Industry Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Guangzhou Leadsea Industry Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.7.5 Guangzhou Leadsea Industry Recent Developments

10.8 Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering

10.8.1 Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.8.5 Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering Recent Developments

10.9 JiangHong Group

10.9.1 JiangHong Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 JiangHong Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 JiangHong Group Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 JiangHong Group Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.9.5 JiangHong Group Recent Developments

10.10 Kawneer

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glass Building Curtain Wall Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kawneer Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kawneer Recent Developments

10.11 NYC Glass

10.11.1 NYC Glass Corporation Information

10.11.2 NYC Glass Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 NYC Glass Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NYC Glass Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.11.5 NYC Glass Recent Developments

10.12 Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

10.12.1 Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Corporation Information

10.12.2 Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.12.5 Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Recent Developments

10.13 Permasteelisa

10.13.1 Permasteelisa Corporation Information

10.13.2 Permasteelisa Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Permasteelisa Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Permasteelisa Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.13.5 Permasteelisa Recent Developments

10.14 Schüco

10.14.1 Schüco Corporation Information

10.14.2 Schüco Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Schüco Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Schüco Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.14.5 Schüco Recent Developments

10.15 Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineering

10.15.1 Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineering Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineering Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineering Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineering Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.15.5 Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineering Recent Developments

10.16 Toro Glasswall

10.16.1 Toro Glasswall Corporation Information

10.16.2 Toro Glasswall Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Toro Glasswall Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Toro Glasswall Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.16.5 Toro Glasswall Recent Developments

10.17 Vitra Scrl

10.17.1 Vitra Scrl Corporation Information

10.17.2 Vitra Scrl Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Vitra Scrl Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Vitra Scrl Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.17.5 Vitra Scrl Recent Developments

10.18 Yuanda China

10.18.1 Yuanda China Corporation Information

10.18.2 Yuanda China Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Yuanda China Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Yuanda China Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.18.5 Yuanda China Recent Developments

10.19 Zhongshan Shengxing

10.19.1 Zhongshan Shengxing Corporation Information

10.19.2 Zhongshan Shengxing Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Zhongshan Shengxing Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Zhongshan Shengxing Glass Building Curtain Wall Products Offered

10.19.5 Zhongshan Shengxing Recent Developments

11 Glass Building Curtain Wall Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glass Building Curtain Wall Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glass Building Curtain Wall Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Glass Building Curtain Wall Industry Trends

11.4.2 Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Drivers

11.4.3 Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”