Latest News 2020: Para-Dichlorobenzene Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: ABI Chemicals, AK Scientific, Alfa Aesar, Angene, Apollo Scientific, etc. | InForGrowth

The Top players are

ABI Chemicals

AK Scientific

Alfa Aesar

Angene

Apollo Scientific

Conier

GFS Chemicals

Finetech Industry

Hangzhou Uniwise International

J and K Scientific

Merck Millipore

Sigma – Aldrich

TCI Chemicals.

By Product Type:

Mono-chlorinated benzene

Di-chlorinated benzene

Tri-chlorinated benzene

Electrical and electronics

Power plant filtration systems

Appliances