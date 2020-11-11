Light Control Switches – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Light Control Switches Market is expected to reach $12.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Light Control Switches Market include Acuity Brands, Inc, Eaton Corporation, Dialight PLC, Helvar, General Electric Company, Adesto Technologies, Honeywell International Inc, Signify, Legrand S.A, Panasonic, Lutron Electronics, Ideal Industries, Schneider Electric, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc, and Synapse Wireless.

Integration of IoT in light control switches, increase in urbanization coupled with the rise in government funding toward adoption of automated light control switches, and surge in demand for energy-saving lighting systems are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high installation cost is hampering the growth of the market.

Light control switches are advanced switches that provide smart solutions by regulating lights from a centralized point. These enable communication between inputs and outputs linked to lighting controls through mobile, laptops, and remotes. Light control switches are used in electrical lights and controlled by electronic device permanently. These switches are responsible for regulating the quality of light and provide the required amount of light as per need.

Based on the communication technology, the Zigbee segment is going to hold the largest share of the market for wireless communication protocol due to the increasing smart city projects across the world. The technology is designed to be a low power, low data rate, proximity wireless mesh network protocol, to be simpler and less expensive than other wireless network protocols.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China and India, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure.

Switch Solutions Covered:

• Integrated Switch Solution

• Standalone Switch Solution

Communication Technologies Covered:

• Wired

• Wireless

Products Covered:

• Switches

• Dimmers

Light Sources Covered:

• Incandescent & Halogen

• Fluorescent (FL)

• High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

• Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

End Users Covered:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

