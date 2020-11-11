AI-Powered Checkout Market is thriving worldwide by 2027

AI-powered checkout enabling autonomous checkout with modern AI-powered computer vision platform for brick & mortar retailers. AI-powered checkout uses cameras and image recognition to track what people pick up and ring up all the items people take off shelves. By implementation of this solution, customers can walk in, pick-up what they need, and leave without stopping to scan and pay or waiting in line. It automatically bills customers as they leave the store. Increasing advancement in technology and growing acceptance of the autonomous system is driving the growth of the AI-powered checkout market.

Some of the key players of AI-Powered Checkout Market:

Accel Robotics Corporation, AiFi Inc., Caper Inc., Focal Systems Inc., Grabango Co., Mashgin, Inc., Pensa Systems, Standard Cognition, Corp., Trigo, Zippin

The Global AI-Powered Checkout Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Component:

Solution, Services

Segmentation by End-user:

Departmental Store, Supermarket, Hypermarket, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI-Powered Checkout market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI-Powered Checkout market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

