Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players:, Hikvision, Cisco Systems, Dahua, Axis Communications, Harmonic, Flir Systems, Bosch Security Systems, Matrox, VITEC, Netposa, Sumavision, ATEME, Tieline Technology

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering current market trend and COVID-19 Impact, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Hikvision, Cisco Systems, Dahua, Axis Communications, Harmonic, Flir Systems, Bosch Security Systems, Matrox, VITEC, Netposa, Sumavision, ATEME, Tieline Technology Market Segment by Product Type: , 8Mbps, 12Mbps, 16Mbps, Other Market Segment by Application: , Broadcast, Surveillance, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Advanced Video Coding (AVC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Overview

1.1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Product Overview

1.2 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 8Mbps

1.2.2 12Mbps

1.2.3 16Mbps

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Advanced Video Coding (AVC) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Application

4.1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Broadcast

4.1.2 Surveillance

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Application 5 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Business

10.1 Hikvision

10.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hikvision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hikvision Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hikvision Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development

10.2 Cisco Systems

10.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cisco Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cisco Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

10.3 Dahua

10.3.1 Dahua Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dahua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Dahua Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dahua Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.3.5 Dahua Recent Development

10.4 Axis Communications

10.4.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

10.4.2 Axis Communications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Axis Communications Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Axis Communications Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.4.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

10.5 Harmonic

10.5.1 Harmonic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Harmonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Harmonic Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Harmonic Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.5.5 Harmonic Recent Development

10.6 Flir Systems

10.6.1 Flir Systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 Flir Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Flir Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Flir Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.6.5 Flir Systems Recent Development

10.7 Bosch Security Systems

10.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bosch Security Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Bosch Security Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

10.8 Matrox

10.8.1 Matrox Corporation Information

10.8.2 Matrox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Matrox Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Matrox Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.8.5 Matrox Recent Development

10.9 VITEC

10.9.1 VITEC Corporation Information

10.9.2 VITEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 VITEC Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 VITEC Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.9.5 VITEC Recent Development

10.10 Netposa

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Netposa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Netposa Recent Development

10.11 Sumavision

10.11.1 Sumavision Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumavision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sumavision Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sumavision Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumavision Recent Development

10.12 ATEME

10.12.1 ATEME Corporation Information

10.12.2 ATEME Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ATEME Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ATEME Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.12.5 ATEME Recent Development

10.13 Tieline Technology

10.13.1 Tieline Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tieline Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Tieline Technology Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Tieline Technology Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.13.5 Tieline Technology Recent Development 11 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

