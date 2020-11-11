Contrast Injector Systems Market Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2027

Global Contrast Injector Systems Market: Introduction

Medical devices employed for injecting radio-opaque contrast media into the body to enhance the visibility of tissues for a medical imaging procedure are known as contrast injectors. The automated versions are known as autoinjectors. The average price range for these injectors is almost in the same range internationally; however, U.S. contrast injectors have a lower price in the range of US$ 10,400 to US$ 13,000. Contrast injectors that are used for injecting computed tomography (CT) iodine-based contrast agents are known as CT injectors.

These injectors are capable of injecting contrast media for varying imaging procedures. For example, the autoinjector can be used for CT and angiographic procedures.

Key Drivers of Global Contrast Injector Systems Market

Rise in Minimally-invasive Diagnosis

Development and deployment of modalities lead to invention of many minimally invasive therapeutic procedures. The future of imaging information for guidance of minimally invasive interventional procedures is in multimodality fusion. For instance, the power of image monitoring is in the application of energy for minimally invasive ablation of tumors. A number of other transformative innovations in multi-modality image guidance, are significantly advancing the practice and benefit of minimally invasive therapies. This factor is expected to drive the contrast injector systems market in the near future.

Rise in Geriatric Population coupled with Rapid Rise in Chronic Diseases

Age is the important factor for the start of chronic diseases. These include diseases such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, osteoarthritis, and dementia. The aging population is a worldwide issue that is likely to result in increased medical expenditure and workforce shortages in the elderly care sector in addition to other negative consequences. Increase in aging population coupled with increased life expectancy may change the leading cause of death from infections to chronic non-communicable diseases. According to the World Health Organization, number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion by 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries. The higher the aging population, the higher the prevalence of chronic disease. This is anticipated to boost the contrast injector systems market during the forecast period.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Contrast Injector Systems Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global contrast injector systems market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to highly developed healthcare facilities. Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

The contrast injector systems market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in investment in research & development by the private and government organizations, rise in aging population, increasing cancer incidence, and increase in incidence of chronic diseases.

Key Players Operating in Global Contrast Injector Systems Market

The global contrast injector systems market is highly consolidated, with the presence of a small number of key players. Leading players operating in the global contrast injector systems market include:

Bracco S.p.A

Bayer AG

Guerbet Group

Medtron AG

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

GE Healthcare

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd

Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Vivid Imaging

Imaxeon Pty Ltd

Network Imaging Systems

IRadimed Corporation

Covidien

Agito Medical

Merit Medical Systems

Global Contrast Injector Systems Market: Research Scope

Global Contrast Injector Systems Market, by Product Type

Injector Systems CT Injector Systems MRI Injector Systems Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables Injector Head Single Head Injectors Dual Head Injectors Syringe less Injectors Syringes Tubing Other Consumables

Accessories

Global Contrast Injector Systems Market, by End-user

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Radiology

Global Contrast Injector Systems Market, by End-user

Diagnostics Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Contrast Injector Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



