NdFeB Magnets Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During 2020-2027

The global NdFeB Magnets report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global NdFeB Magnets report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global NdFeB Magnets market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
NdFeB Magnets Breakdown Data by Type
Sintered NdFeB Magnet
Bonded NdFeB Magnet
NdFeB Magnets Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Motor
Energy-Saving Appliances
Vehicle
Other
Table Of Content:
Global NdFeB Magnets Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 NdFeB Magnets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Sintered NdFeB Magnet
1.4.3 Bonded NdFeB Magnet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Industrial Motor
1.3.4 Energy-Saving Appliances
1.3.5 Vehicle
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global NdFeB Magnets, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global NdFeB Magnets Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Key NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NdFeB Magnets Revenue in 2019
3.2.6 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 NdFeB Magnets Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.4 NdFeB Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
3.4.1 NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers NdFeB Magnets Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into NdFeB Magnets Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 NdFeB Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 NdFeB Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 NdFeB Magnets Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country
6.1.1 North America NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.1.1 Europe NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.1.1 Latin America NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Hitachi Metals
11.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information
11.1.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Hitachi Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Hitachi Metals NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.1.5 Hitachi Metals Related Developments
11.2 MMC
11.2.1 MMC Corporation Information
11.2.2 MMC Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 MMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 MMC NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.2.5 MMC Related Developments
11.3 Vacuumschmelze
11.3.1 Vacuumschmelze Corporation Information
11.3.2 Vacuumschmelze Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Vacuumschmelze Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Vacuumschmelze NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.3.5 Vacuumschmelze Related Developments
11.4 Zhong Ke San Huan
11.4.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Corporation Information
11.4.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Zhong Ke San Huan NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.4.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Related Developments
11.5 TDK
11.5.1 TDK Corporation Information
11.5.2 TDK Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 TDK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 TDK NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.5.5 TDK Related Developments
11.6 Zhenghai Magnetic
11.6.1 Zhenghai Magnetic Corporation Information
11.6.2 Zhenghai Magnetic Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Zhenghai Magnetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Zhenghai Magnetic NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.6.5 Zhenghai Magnetic Related Developments
11.7 Ningbo Yunsheng
11.7.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Corporation Information
11.7.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Ningbo Yunsheng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Ningbo Yunsheng NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.7.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Related Developments
11.8 Tianhe Magnets
11.8.1 Tianhe Magnets Corporation Information
11.8.2 Tianhe Magnets Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Tianhe Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Tianhe Magnets NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.8.5 Tianhe Magnets Related Developments
11.9 Shougang Magnetic Material
11.9.1 Shougang Magnetic Material Corporation Information
11.9.2 Shougang Magnetic Material Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Shougang Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Shougang Magnetic Material NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.9.5 Shougang Magnetic Material Related Developments
11.10 Jingci Magnet
11.10.1 Jingci Magnet Corporation Information
11.10.2 Jingci Magnet Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Jingci Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Jingci Magnet NdFeB Magnets Products Offered
11.10.5 Jingci Magnet Related Developments
12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)
12.1 NdFeB Magnets Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.1.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.2 North America NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 NdFeB Magnets Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 NdFeB Magnets Market Challenges
13.3 NdFeB Magnets Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key NdFeB Magnets Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 NdFeB Magnets Value Chain Analysis
14.2 NdFeB Magnets Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
