Radiopharmaceutical Market: Latest Innovations, Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players, Future Scope and Market Trends

TMR’s report on the global radiopharmaceutical market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global radiopharmaceutical market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global radiopharmaceutical market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global radiopharmaceutical market.

Global Radiopharmaceutical Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Over the past few decades, immunology, biology, and genetics have progressed at a considerable pace due to which the development of cardiological, oncological, and neurological therapies has received a much-needed push. In the past 20 years, multiple radionuclide-based targeted therapies have gradually emerged as one of the most efficient techniques for inflammatory lesions and cancer treatment. At present, an array of therapeutic radionuclides, particularly β− emitters, is increasingly being used across clinics or tested in ongoing clinical trials. At present, within the radiopharmaceutical market, several studies are investigating the potential of 188Re for a broad range of therapeutic applications.

Within the medical sector, the adoption of radiopharmaceuticals is at the nascent stage compared to that of other medicinal products and drugs. However, due to significant advancements and improvements in oncological and neurological therapies, the development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals has gained noteworthy momentum and are creating new growth avenues for stakeholders in the current market landscape. During the 1990s, the healthcare space across developed regions, including North America and Europe witnessed a major overhaul as new regulations and healthcare provisions were introduced. At present, manufacturers or drug developers in the radiopharmaceuticals market are required to comply with guidelines. The demand for radiopharmaceuticals is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, due to their widening applications in oncology, cardiology, neurology, etc. Thus, the global radiopharmaceutical market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of 2027.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touch points. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Radiopharmaceutical Report:

This report profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments in radiopharmaceutical market

The global radiopharmaceutical market is highly consolidated, with presence of small number of players

Leading players in the global radiopharmaceutical market include GE Healthcare antheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Mallinckrodt Siemens Healthineers Advanced Accelerator Application Bayer AG, Eckert & Ziegler IBA Radiopharma Solutions Philips Jubilant Life Sciences Limited



