Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Industry Analysis Size, Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Surge in product development, increase in demand for assistive technologies for visually impaired, and rise in prevalence and causes of visual impairment and blindness are the major drivers of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market.

The assistive technologies for visually impaired market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall demand scenario in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market.

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market – Snapshot

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market are driven by rise in prevalence and causes of visual impairment and blindness and increase in per capita health care expenditure. Prevalence of impaired vision is defined as the number of people affected with any kind of vision disorder per 100 people at a given point in time. The prevalence can vary significantly among countries depending on available health and eye care services and socio-economic factors. Rise in prevalence of eye disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, refractive error, and cataract is projected to increase the number of visually impaired people globally, thereby boosting demand for assistive technologies.

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market were valued at US$ 3,400.0 Mn in 2017 and are anticipated to reach US$ 7,100.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in awareness about assistive technologies for visually impaired, technological advancements, and rise in target patient population are likely to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026. Surge in government initiatives to promote better facilities to improve quality of life of visually impaired people is expected to drive the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. However, stringent regulatory requirements are a major factor restraining the global market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the market report include VFO, Amedia Corporation, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, Cambium Learning, Access Ingenuity, American Thermoform, and LVI Low Vision International.

