Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market: Overview

Hypertension is a chronic medical condition in which the arterial blood pressure is elevated to an undesired level. Also referred to as arterial hypertension or high blood pressure in generic terms, the condition is measured in terms of systolic and diastolic pressure. At rest blood pressure level is in the range of 120-140 mm Hg systolic and 60-90mm Hg diastolic. Hypertension arises when it is persistently at or above the 140/90mm Hg level. Primary hypertension, a condition with no underlying medical cause is highly prevalent than secondary hypertension which is caused by other conditions such as kidney, heart, endocrine or arterial disorders. Changing lifestyle habits such as diet, smoking and exercising are the major cause of hypertension. Hypertension is one of the most powerful risk factors for cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

Based on their therapeutic class, the anti-hypertensive drugs market is classified into diuretics, angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, alpha blockers, vasodilators and renin inhibitors. These drugs find their therapeutic use as single drug administration or in fixed dose combinations. Diuretics are the first line of treatment recommended by the physicians for most patients. However, the drug preference depends on the patient’s medical history and current conditions. For instance, a hypertensive patient with diabetes may be recommended an ACE inhibitor as a first line treatment.

Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Hypertension is a lifelong disease, which means that a patient may require to take medications every day for the rest of his/her life. Thus, the demand for anti-hypertensive dugs is sustainable and will increase with increase in the number of target patients. Anti-hypertensive drugs were the second largest therapy area in 2011 with the global sales value of more than USD 40 billion, according to the World Preview 2018 report by Evaluate Pharma.

This market however, will be volatile due to patent expiries of blockbuster drugs, generic erosion, and launch of novel molecules. For example, the patent expiration of blockbuster drugs such as Diovan, Revatio, Avapro, Exforge and BIopress has impacted the global anti-hypertensive market with the entry of generics. On the other hand, the demand for fixed dose combinations is certain to rise, backed by the increase in number of patients. Factors such as aging population and lifestyle modifications will lead to an increase in the global incidence rate of hypertension.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market.

Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive vendor landscape of global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market is witnessing players taking active measures to battle out competition. A keen focus is on improving distribution channels and developing innovative products. Various strategies such as forging strategic alliances based on mutual synergies, and technological advancement are also often deployed. These strategies and measures opted for in order to carve a sizeable share of the revenue also lead to growth in the market.

Some of the key players contributing to the global anti-hypertensive drugs market include Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Lupin Limited, Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Astra Zeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

