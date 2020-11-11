Antiepileptic Drugs Market Industry Outlook Size, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress and forecast 2014-2020

Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market: Snapshot

Antiepileptic drugs are therapies approved to treat patients with epilepsy, a brain disorder in which clusters of nerve cells signal abnormally, which can lead to seizures. These seizures are incidents that occur when group of nerve cells or neurons in brain sends wrong signals. Patients suffering from epilepsy may complain about strange emotions and sensations or they may behave strangely. Epilepsy is the fourth most common brain disorder affecting people of all ages. The causes of epilepsy are undetermined however major risk factors involved include brain injury, brain tumor, stroke, and substance use disorders. For the treatment of epilepsy, antiepileptic medicines (AEDs) are prescribed, preference of the drug depending on the age of the patient, type of seizures to be treated, seriousness of the seizures, and part of the brain involved. Alcoholism, smoking, changing lifestyle and rising geriatric population are the major factor driving the antiepileptic market.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7664

Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market: Growth Dynamics

The market for antiepileptic drugs is broadly classified on the basis of first generation antiepileptic drugs and second generation antiepileptic drugs and pipeline drugs. First generation antiepileptic drugs consists of Valproate (Depakote), Oxycarbazepine ((Trileptal), Carbamazepine (Carbatrol), Phenobarbital (Luminal), Primidone (Mysoline), Ethosuximide (Zarontin), Topiramate (Topamax) Phenytoin (Dilantin, Phenytek). Second generation antiepileptic drugs consist of different mechanism of action than the first generation drugs. These consists of Lamotrigine (Lamictal), Pregabalin (Lyrica), Eslicarbazepine acetate Zonisamide (Zonegran), Lacosamide (Vimpat), Levetiracetam (Keppra), (Aptiom/Zebinix), Perampanel (Fycompa), Rufinamide (Banzel/Inovelon), Ezogabine/retigabine (Trobalt/Potiga),. First generation antiepileptic drugs majorly carbamazepine, valproate, phenytoin and oxycarbazepine are dominating the epilepsy therapeutics market. However, second generation AEDs such as levetiracetam, zonisamide and lacosamide are slowly overtaking the antiepileptic drugs market due to its improved tolerability and efficacy.

The pipeline for antiepileptic drugs has been segmented on different phases. The drugs in the phase III of the pipeline include Brivaracetam (UCB Pharma Ltd), Ganaxolone (Marinus Pharmaceuticals), USL261 (Upsher Smith Laboratories, Inc.), Perampanel (Eisai Co) and YKP3089 (SK Life Sciences) and others. The phase I and II of the pipeline drugs include Buspirone, Everoline, UCB0942 (PPSI), Lacosamide, GWP42006, TAK-932 and others. All this drugs are currently under clinical trials and it is expected that these drugs will prove beneficial for epilepsy therapeutics market.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Antiepileptic Drugs Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=7664

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

Companies Profiles in the Antiepileptic Drugs Market Report –

Some of the major players in epilepsy therapeutics market include Abbott Laboratories, Cephalon, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc,., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and UCB Pharma Ltd.

Buy Antiepileptic Drugs Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=7664<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/