Waterborne Coatings Market Insights, Opportunities, Analysis, Growth Potential and Forecast 2020-2027

The global Waterborne Coatings report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Waterborne Coatings report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global Waterborne Coatings market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Waterborne Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
Acrylic
Polyester
Alkyd
Epoxy
Polyurethane
PTFE
PVDF
PVDC
Others
Waterborne Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Architectural
Automotive
General Industrial
Protective
Wood
Marine
Packaging
Coil
Others
Table Of Content:
Global Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterborne Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Acrylic
1.4.3 Polyester
1.2.4 Alkyd
1.2.5 Epoxy
1.2.6 Polyurethane
1.2.7 PTFE
1.2.8 PVDF
1.2.9 PVDC
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Architectural
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 General Industrial
1.3.5 Protective
1.3.6 Wood
1.3.7 Marine
1.3.8 Packaging
1.3.9 Coil
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Waterborne Coatings, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Waterborne Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Key Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterborne Coatings Revenue in 2019
3.2.6 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Waterborne Coatings Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.4 Waterborne Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
3.4.1 Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterborne Coatings Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Coatings Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Waterborne Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Waterborne Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Waterborne Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Waterborne Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country
6.1.1 North America Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.1.1 Europe Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 BASF Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.1.5 BASF Related Developments
11.2 Akzonobel
11.2.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information
11.2.2 Akzonobel Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Akzonobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Akzonobel Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.2.5 Akzonobel Related Developments
11.3 PPG Industries
11.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
11.3.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 PPG Industries Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.3.5 PPG Industries Related Developments
11.4 RPM International
11.4.1 RPM International Corporation Information
11.4.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 RPM International Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.4.5 RPM International Related Developments
11.5 The Sherwin-Williams
11.5.1 The Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
11.5.2 The Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 The Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 The Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.5.5 The Sherwin-Williams Related Developments
11.6 The Valspar
11.6.1 The Valspar Corporation Information
11.6.2 The Valspar Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 The Valspar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 The Valspar Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.6.5 The Valspar Related Developments
11.7 Axalta Coating Systems
11.7.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information
11.7.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Axalta Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Axalta Coating Systems Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.7.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments
11.8 Nippon Paint
11.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information
11.8.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Nippon Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Nippon Paint Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.8.5 Nippon Paint Related Developments
11.9 Kansai Paint
11.9.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information
11.9.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Kansai Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Kansai Paint Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.9.5 Kansai Paint Related Developments
11.10 Tikkurila
11.10.1 Tikkurila Corporation Information
11.10.2 Tikkurila Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Tikkurila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Tikkurila Waterborne Coatings Products Offered
11.10.5 Tikkurila Related Developments
12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)
12.1 Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.1.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.2 North America Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Waterborne Coatings Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Waterborne Coatings Market Challenges
13.3 Waterborne Coatings Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Waterborne Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Waterborne Coatings Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Waterborne Coatings Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
