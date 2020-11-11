Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market By Status, Types and Applications by Players and Forecast 2020-2027

The global Waterborne Epoxy Resin report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Waterborne Epoxy Resin report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Waterborne Epoxy Resin Breakdown Data by Type

High Molecular Weight

Low Molecular Weight

Waterborne Epoxy Resin Breakdown Data by Application

Adhesives

Composites

Coatings

Table Of Content:

Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Molecular Weight

1.4.3 Low Molecular Weight

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Composites

1.3.4 Coatings

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hexion

11.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Hexion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hexion Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.1.5 Hexion Related Developments

11.2 Allnex

11.2.1 Allnex Corporation Information

11.2.2 Allnex Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Allnex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Allnex Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.2.5 Allnex Related Developments

11.3 Huntsman

11.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

11.3.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Huntsman Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.3.5 Huntsman Related Developments

11.4 Kukdo Chemical

11.4.1 Kukdo Chemical Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kukdo Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Kukdo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kukdo Chemical Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.4.5 Kukdo Chemical Related Developments

11.5 Adeka

11.5.1 Adeka Corporation Information

11.5.2 Adeka Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Adeka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Adeka Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.5.5 Adeka Related Developments

11.6 Aditya Birla Chemicals

11.6.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

11.6.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.6.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Related Developments

11.7 Evonik Industries

11.7.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.7.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Evonik Industries Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.7.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments

11.8 Olin

11.8.1 Olin Corporation Information

11.8.2 Olin Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Olin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Olin Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.8.5 Olin Related Developments

11.9 Reichhold

11.9.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

11.9.2 Reichhold Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Reichhold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Reichhold Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.9.5 Reichhold Related Developments

11.10 Baling Petrochemical

11.10.1 Baling Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Baling Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Baling Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Baling Petrochemical Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.10.5 Baling Petrochemical Related Developments

11.12 Ciech

11.12.1 Ciech Corporation Information

11.12.2 Ciech Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Ciech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Ciech Products Offered

11.12.5 Ciech Related Developments

11.13 Conren

11.13.1 Conren Corporation Information

11.13.2 Conren Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Conren Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Conren Products Offered

11.13.5 Conren Related Developments

11.14 DIC

11.14.1 DIC Corporation Information

11.14.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 DIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 DIC Products Offered

11.14.5 DIC Related Developments

11.15 Helios Resins

11.15.1 Helios Resins Corporation Information

11.15.2 Helios Resins Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Helios Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Helios Resins Products Offered

11.15.5 Helios Resins Related Developments

11.16 Jiangsu Sanmu Group

11.16.1 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation Information

11.16.2 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Products Offered

11.16.5 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Related Developments

11.17 Jubail Chemical Industries

11.17.1 Jubail Chemical Industries Corporation Information

11.17.2 Jubail Chemical Industries Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Jubail Chemical Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Jubail Chemical Industries Products Offered

11.17.5 Jubail Chemical Industries Related Developments

11.18 Kumho P&B Chemicals

11.18.1 Kumho P&B Chemicals Corporation Information

11.18.2 Kumho P&B Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Kumho P&B Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Kumho P&B Chemicals Products Offered

11.18.5 Kumho P&B Chemicals Related Developments

11.19 Leuna-Harze

11.19.1 Leuna-Harze Corporation Information

11.19.2 Leuna-Harze Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Leuna-Harze Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Leuna-Harze Products Offered

11.19.5 Leuna-Harze Related Developments

11.20 Resoltech

11.20.1 Resoltech Corporation Information

11.20.2 Resoltech Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Resoltech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Resoltech Products Offered

11.20.5 Resoltech Related Developments

11.21 Royce International

11.21.1 Royce International Corporation Information

11.21.2 Royce International Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Royce International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Royce International Products Offered

11.21.5 Royce International Related Developments

11.22 Spolchemie

11.22.1 Spolchemie Corporation Information

11.22.2 Spolchemie Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Spolchemie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Spolchemie Products Offered

11.22.5 Spolchemie Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Challenges

13.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Waterborne Epoxy Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

