Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

Segment by Type, the Single-Phase String Inverter market is segmented into

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Segment by Application, the Single-Phase String Inverter market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Single-Phase String Inverter market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Single-Phase String Inverter market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Single-Phase String Inverter Market Share Analysis

Single-Phase String Inverter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Single-Phase String Inverter business, the date to enter into the Single-Phase String Inverter market, Single-Phase String Inverter product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

KACO New Energy GmbH

Delta Energy Systems GmbH

ABB Limited

Chint Power Systems

Ningbo Ginlong Technologies

Samil Power

Fronius International GmbH

SMA Solar Technology AG

Huawei Technologies

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-Phase String Inverter Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Single-Phase String Inverter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 On-Grid

1.4.3 Off-Grid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.5.4 Utilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Single-Phase String Inverter Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Single-Phase String Inverter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Single-Phase String Inverter Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Single-Phase String Inverter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Single-Phase String Inverter Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single-Phase String Inverter Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Single-Phase String Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Single-Phase String Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Single-Phase String Inverter Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Single-Phase String Inverter Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Single-Phase String Inverter Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Single-Phase String Inverter Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Single-Phase String Inverter Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Single-Phase String Inverter Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Single-Phase String Inverter Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Single-Phase String Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Single-Phase String Inverter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Single-Phase String Inverter Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Single-Phase String Inverter Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Single-Phase String Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Single-Phase String Inverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Single-Phase String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Single-Phase String Inverter Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Single-Phase String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Single-Phase String Inverter Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Single-Phase String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase String Inverter Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Single-Phase String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Single-Phase String Inverter Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 KACO New Energy GmbH

12.1.1 KACO New Energy GmbH Corporation Information

12.1.2 KACO New Energy GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 KACO New Energy GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 KACO New Energy GmbH Single-Phase String Inverter Products Offered

12.1.5 KACO New Energy GmbH Recent Development

12.2 Delta Energy Systems GmbH

12.2.1 Delta Energy Systems GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 Delta Energy Systems GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Delta Energy Systems GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Delta Energy Systems GmbH Single-Phase String Inverter Products Offered

12.2.5 Delta Energy Systems GmbH Recent Development

12.3 ABB Limited

12.3.1 ABB Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Limited Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ABB Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ABB Limited Single-Phase String Inverter Products Offered

12.3.5 ABB Limited Recent Development

12.4 Chint Power Systems

12.4.1 Chint Power Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Chint Power Systems Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Chint Power Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Chint Power Systems Single-Phase String Inverter Products Offered

12.4.5 Chint Power Systems Recent Development

12.5 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies

12.5.1 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Single-Phase String Inverter Products Offered

12.5.5 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Samil Power

12.6.1 Samil Power Corporation Information

12.6.2 Samil Power Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Samil Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Samil Power Single-Phase String Inverter Products Offered

12.6.5 Samil Power Recent Development

12.7 Fronius International GmbH

12.7.1 Fronius International GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fronius International GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fronius International GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Fronius International GmbH Single-Phase String Inverter Products Offered

12.7.5 Fronius International GmbH Recent Development

12.8 SMA Solar Technology AG

12.8.1 SMA Solar Technology AG Corporation Information

12.8.2 SMA Solar Technology AG Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SMA Solar Technology AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 SMA Solar Technology AG Single-Phase String Inverter Products Offered

12.8.5 SMA Solar Technology AG Recent Development

12.9 Huawei Technologies

12.9.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huawei Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Huawei Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Huawei Technologies Single-Phase String Inverter Products Offered

12.9.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Single-Phase String Inverter Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Single-Phase String Inverter Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

