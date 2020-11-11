Body Mist Market Regional Data Analysis 2018 – 2028

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Body Mist Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Body Mist market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Victoria’s Secret, a leading player in body mist market, launched a limited-edition, summer-themed scent, ‘Bombshell Paradise Eau de Parfum’, a new addition to the brand’s signature, award-winning Bombshell fragrance collection. It also includes a Fragrance Mist, Rollerball, and Velvet Body Cream.

In March 2019, in honor of Nation Fragrance Day, Bath & Body Works announced the launch of its newest fragrance – Gingham – created by Firmenich master perfumer Honorine Blanc. Gingham is the latest addition to the company’s extensive portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic and exclusive fragrances, ranging from Cucumber Melon and Japanese Cherry Blossom to Rose and In The Stars.

In January 2019, Giorgio Armani, launched a new feminine fragrance, Sì Fiori, a flanker to 2013’s Armani Sì. Developed by perfumer Julie Massé, the Sì frangrance will join the brands’ 19 exclusive line-up of scents including its Armani Code and Emporio Armani Diamonds perfume.

In August 2018, Christian Dior launched a new women’s fragrance Joy de Dior, nearly 20 years after the launch of its first perfume for women, J’Adore. The new fragrance is created by Dior’s exclusive fragrance designer François Demachy and embodied by the US actress Jennifer Lawrence.