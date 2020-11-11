Intranet as a service market grow with a high cagr global industry analysis key manufacturers trends size and forecasts

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Intranet as a service market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

Industry Insights

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Intranet as a service market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Intranet as a service market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Intranet as a service market on a global level.

we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Intranet as a Service Market – Introduction

Intranet as a Service is offered by external service providers with subscription fees for hardware infrastructure and software which are delivered on a cloud-based platform.

Companies are investing on Intranet as a Service instead of buying and applying their own hardware infrastructure. Enterprise intranet is a computer network used for sharing collaboration tools, computing services, and corporate information within the enterprise. The system allows specific users to access the information from outside the enterprise network.

Majorly, multinational IT companies, media & entertainment companies, and banks use Intranet as a Service to connect their offices across the world. Intranet as a Service helps enterprises to improve internal communication among the employees within an office or across different locations.

Market Segmentation

by Service Type

*Mobile Intranet Services

*Social Intranet Services

by Application

*Government

*Media & Entertainment

*IT & Telecom

*Travel & Tourism

*Manufacturing

*BFSI

*Others (Retail, Education)

by Enterprise Size

*Small & Medium Enterprises

*Large Enterprises

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Intranet as a Service market competition by top Manufacturers:

Akumina (US)

Happeo (Finland)

Beetroot AG (Switzerland)

The Attollo Group Ltd (UK)

Skyvera (US)

Perficient (US)

DevFacto Technologies Inc (Canada)

HUBFLY (US)

Powell Software (France)

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Intranet as a service market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2020-2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund.

Competitive Analysis:

The Intranet as a service market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Intranet as a service market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Intranet as a service market before evaluating its possibility.

