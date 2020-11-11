Connected vehicle market Global Outlook, Business Opportunity, Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Strategy, Key Players, Size, and Forecast

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Connected vehicle market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10322066

The market is anticipated to grow ono the back of the growing trade on automotive around the world. According to the statistics by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the increase in total sales of vehicles during the period 2010 and 2019 stood at USD 16 million. Increasing urbanization and rising disposable income are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industry Insights

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Connected vehicle market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Connected vehicle market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Connected vehicle market on a global level.

we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving in which global connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs are developing various connected solutions. On the basis of connectivity, demand for embedded solutions, tethered solutions, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars has increased over the years. Similarly, the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicles has risen.

The industry is expected to get a major push from the governments across the nations. The U.S. Department of Transportation in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced plans for a regulatory proposal that would make it mandatory for auto manufacturers for the installation of vehicle-to-vehicle communication devices in every automobile they produce in the coming years.

Connected Vehicle facilitates connectivity on wheels offering comfort, convenience, performance, safety, and security along with powerful network technology. This enables the driver to connect with online platforms, thereby facilitating real-time communication. Rise in consumer demand for connectivity solutions, surge in need for constant connectivity, increase in dependency on technology, and upsurge in tech-savvy population are the key factors that contribute toward the growth of the global connected cars market. Over time, various connectivity solutions have been developed by vehicle manufacturers and service providers, such as the machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity platform. This M2M feature in a vehicle enables interconnectivity between two connected cars. The car is equipped with numerous sensors and processors, which provide accurate and real-time information to the driver. This in turn fuels the adoption of connected cars across the globe, thus supplementing the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on service:

*Navigation

*Remote Diagnostics

*Multimedia Streaming

*Social Media & Other Apps

*OTA Updates

*On-Road Assistance

*eCall & SOS Assistance

*Cyber Security

*Remote Operation

Based on hardware type:

*Head Unit

*Central Gateway

*Intelligent Antenna

*Electronic Control Unit

*Telematic Control Unit

Based on form type:

*Embedded

*Tethered

*Integrated

Based on end market:

*OEM

*Aftermarket

Based on network:

*DSRC

*Cellular

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Key Players

Major industry participants include Alcatel Lucent, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Audi AG, BMW, Delphi Automotive, Ford Motor, General Motors Company, Google Inc. and NXP Semiconductors N.V. The industry is highly competitive and is driven by technological and product innovations.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Connected vehicle market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2020-2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Connected vehicle market over the period 2020-2025.

Request a sample copy of the report https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10322066

Competitive Analysis:

The Connected vehicle market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Connected vehicle market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Connected vehicle market before evaluating its possibility.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0911cloud management platform Market

application modernization services Market

digital banking Market

extended reality xr Market

respiratory diagnostics Market

parkinsons disease treatment Market

industrial cybersecurity Market

access control Market

hybrid cloud Market

kitchen appliance Market

coding bootcamp Market

u s outplacement services Market

3d telepresence Market

minimally invasive devices Market