Hyperscale data center market report analysis share revenue growth rate with forecast overview

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Hyperscale data center market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

As per the statistics presented by GSMA Intelligence, a total of 8 billion mobile connections are estimated to be recorded by the end of 2020 globally. On the back of growing use and rising advancements in technology, the market is projected to observe a significant growth.

Industry Insights

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Hyperscale data center market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2019o 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Hyperscale data center market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Hyperscale data center market on a global level.

we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global hyperscale data center market is expected to register growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising computing, networking, memory and storage resources demand in distributed or grid computing environments. Cloud computing has been changing data storage requirements and its rapid growth is expected to increase product demand over the forecast period. The product supports cloud services and is incorporated primarily in inexpensive off-the-shelf servers. Cost efficiency and flexibility to scale up are expected to propel the market over the next seven years.

Cloud companies investing in hyperscale data centers have been influencing the business of original design manufacturers. ODMs are manufacturers and the designers of white-labeled servers which are being sold by numerous technology vendors such as HP and EMC. ODMs direct sale to cloud based providers such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon is expected to augment the hyperscale data center market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the hyperscale data center market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America constituted a dominant market share in 2016 and is anticipated to retain its position over the forecast period, propelled by the cost-efficiency of the technology and the presence of numerous vendors, leading to major investments in the development of cloud infrastructure in the region. The U.S. accounted for a major markets share in North America. Asia Pacific is estimated to record a significant growth pace over the forecast period on account of the rising data center traffic and the growth of consumer electronics in this region.

Key players in the hyperscale data center market include International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Broadcom Ltd, Cavium, and Quanta Computer Inc., among others.

HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENT

By User Type

*Cloud Providers

*Colocation Providers

*Enterprises

By Application

*Manufacturing

*Government Utilities

*BFSI

*IT & Telecommunication

*Healthcare

*Energy

*Others (Education and Retail)

By Component

*Server

*Networking

*Others

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The Hyperscale data center market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Hyperscale data center market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Hyperscale data center market before evaluating its possibility.

