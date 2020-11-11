Covid-19 Impact on Global AI in Fintech Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Microsoft (US), Google (California, US), Salesforce.com (US), IBM (US), etc. | InForGrowth

InForGrowth has added Latest Research Report on AI in Fintech Market 2020 Future Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Global AI in Fintech Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall AI in Fintech Market size by analyzing historical data and future projections.

The report features unique and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the AI in Fintech market during the forecast period. This report also includes the COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the AI in Fintech market. This report includes a detailed and considerable amount of information, which will help new providers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding. The report elaborates the historical and current trends molding the growth of the AI in Fintech market

Download Free Exclusive Sample Report on AI in Fintech Market is available at https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/393154/global-ai-in-fintech-market-research-report-2018

Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the AI in Fintech market has been offered on the basis of product type, application, Major Key Players and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the AI in Fintech Market Report are

Microsoft (US)

Google (California

US)

Salesforce.com (US)

IBM (US)

Intel (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Inbenta Technologies (US)

IPsoft (US)

Nuance Communications (US)

ComplyAdvantage.com (US). Based on type, report split into

Software Tools

Platforms. Based on Application AI in Fintech market is segmented into

Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)

Business Analytics and Reporting

Customer Behavioral Analytics

Others (includes market research

advertising