Tamper Evident Labels Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018 to 2028

The tamper evident labels market report includes detailed analysis on key companies involved in the manufacturing of tamper evident labels. Various aspects of major players including product portfolio, developments, innovations, mergers and acquisitions, key strategies and other financials are covered in the tamper evident labels market report. The report on tamper evident labels market has profiled companies such as 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Identiv Inc., and Lintec Corporation.

Companies involved in tamper evident labels market are focusing on extending their product portfolios to cater to highly lucrative healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. For instance, Avery Dennison Corporation has extended its portfolio of UHF (Ultra High Frequency) RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) inlay products, specifically targeting the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The new AD-810r6 inlay by Avery Dennison Corporation can streamline tracking of assets, prevent inventory loss and improve overall supply chain management accuracy. It is well-suited for medium size packages. The company has also introduced AD-850m4QT for small format packaging types. Lintec Corporation has introduced a new range of non-transfer type tamper evident labels that leave evidence after the label is tampered. The text VOID appears on the surface that cannot be removed from the package, revealing the evidence that the product has been tampered. These innovative tamper evident labels can be used for high-end cosmetic applications and pharmaceutical products.

Major companies in the tamper evident labels marketplace are introducing tamper evident labels that enhance supply chain safety. 3M has been exploring the viability of tamper evident labels in terms of label-as-a-service concept, particularly for pharmaceutical products. 3M has combined tamper evident labels with blockchain on Microsoft Azure in a bid to develop label-as-a-service solution for supply chain security, which can identify counterfeits, enhance safety of consumers and protect and improve business performance.

Definition

Tamper evident labels are security labels that can detect unauthorized access to any protected object. Tamper evident labels have self-adhesive material at the base and make use of frangible face material. When tampered, it is not possible to re-apply these labels and the amount of damage done to the face material of tamper evident labels serves as indicator that the protected product is damaged or tampered with. Various technologies are used in tamper evident labels, such as RFID tags, barcode and NFC tags. Tamper evident labels are widely used across pharmaceutical industry, automotive, food and beverage and transport among others.

About the Report

The tamper evident labels market report is an extensive research study covering various aspects circling the tamper evident labels space. Key factors influencing growth in demand and sales of tamper evident labels such as drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities are included in the tamper evident labels market report. The report on tamper evident labels market includes historical analysis, current tamper evident labels scenario and future projections on tamper evident labels carried out across key regions in the globe.

Market Structure

The tamper evident labels market is segmented in-depth to include every angle of the market influencing growth. The tamper evident labels market is segmented on the basis of material type, by technology, by pattern, by end user industry and by region. The tamper evident labels by material type cover paper and plastic (vinyl, polyester and others). By technology, the tamper evident labels market is categorized into RFID, barcode, NFC tags and others (holograms). The tamper evident labels market by pattern coves VOID, checkboard, destructible and others. The applications of tamper evident labels in end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, beverage, transport and logistics, CDEG, automotive and others have been covered. The tamper evident labels market has been assessed across key regions such as North America, Latin America, CIS & Russia, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from aforementioned findings, the tamper evident labels market report offers additional insights on various questions such as:

Which is the most attractive end use industry for tamper evident labels from an application standpoint?

Which is the most lucrative regional market for tamper evident labels in terms of use?

Which tamper evident labels technology is likely to gain high traction during the period of forecast?

Which is the most preferred material type for tamper evident labels?

Which is the most used form of tamper evident labels?

Research Methodology

The report on tamper evident labels market is an unbiased compilation of facts derived using unique research methodology. Primary and secondary research sources have been deployed to glean vital statistics and data on tamper evident labels market. The data form these methodologies and other external sources are triangulated to obtain highly accurate statistical information on tamper evident labels.

