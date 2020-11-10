Yoga Mat Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2026 | Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Yoga Mat Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Yoga Mat market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Yoga Mat market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Yoga Mat market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Yoga Mat market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Yoga Mat report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Yoga Mat report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Yoga Mat market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Yoga Mat market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Yoga Mat market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Yoga Mat market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Yoga Mat market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, Easyoga, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa, Yogabum, Aerolite, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga, Keep well, Khataland, Microcell Composite, Yogarugs, Copeactive, Yogasana, A. Kolckmann, JiangXi Lveten Plastic, Liforme, Starlight Yoga, Bean Products

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Yoga Mat market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Yoga Mat industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Yoga Mat market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Yoga Mat market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Yoga Mat market?

Table of Contents:

1 Yoga Mat Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Yoga Mat

1.2 Yoga Mat Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 PVC yoga mats

1.2.3 Rubber yoga mats

1.2.4 TPE yoga mats

1.2.5 Other yoga mats

1.3 Yoga Mat Segment by Application

1.3.1 Yoga Mat Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Yoga club

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Yoga Mat Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Yoga Mat Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Yoga Mat Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Yoga Mat Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Yoga Mat Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Yoga Mat Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Yoga Mat Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Yoga Mat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yoga Mat Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Yoga Mat Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Yoga Mat Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Yoga Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Yoga Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Yoga Mat Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Yoga Mat Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Yoga Mat Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Yoga Mat Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Yoga Mat Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Yoga Mat Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Yoga Mat Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Yoga Mat Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yoga Mat Business

6.1 Lululemon

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Lululemon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Lululemon Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Lululemon Products Offered

6.1.5 Lululemon Recent Development

6.2 Manduka PROlite

6.2.1 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Manduka PROlite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Manduka PROlite Products Offered

6.2.5 Manduka PROlite Recent Development

6.3 Jade Yoga

6.3.1 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Jade Yoga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Jade Yoga Products Offered

6.3.5 Jade Yoga Recent Development

6.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

6.4.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Products Offered

6.4.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Development

6.5 PrAna Revolutionary

6.5.1 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 PrAna Revolutionary Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 PrAna Revolutionary Products Offered

6.5.5 PrAna Revolutionary Recent Development

6.6 Gaiam, Easyoga

6.6.1 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Gaiam, Easyoga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Gaiam, Easyoga Products Offered

6.6.5 Gaiam, Easyoga Recent Development

6.7 HATHAYOGA

6.6.1 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 HATHAYOGA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 HATHAYOGA Products Offered

6.7.5 HATHAYOGA Recent Development

6.8 Kharma Khare

6.8.1 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Kharma Khare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Kharma Khare Products Offered

6.8.5 Kharma Khare Recent Development

6.9 Hosa

6.9.1 Hosa Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Hosa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Hosa Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Hosa Products Offered

6.9.5 Hosa Recent Development

6.10 Yogabum

6.10.1 Yogabum Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Yogabum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Yogabum Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Yogabum Products Offered

6.10.5 Yogabum Recent Development

6.11 Aerolite

6.11.1 Aerolite Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Aerolite Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Aerolite Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Aerolite Products Offered

6.11.5 Aerolite Recent Development

6.12 Aurorae

6.12.1 Aurorae Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Aurorae Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Aurorae Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Aurorae Products Offered

6.12.5 Aurorae Recent Development

6.13 Barefoot Yoga

6.13.1 Barefoot Yoga Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Barefoot Yoga Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Barefoot Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Barefoot Yoga Products Offered

6.13.5 Barefoot Yoga Recent Development

6.14 Keep well

6.14.1 Keep well Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Keep well Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Keep well Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Keep well Products Offered

6.14.5 Keep well Recent Development

6.15 Khataland

6.15.1 Khataland Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Khataland Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Khataland Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Khataland Products Offered

6.15.5 Khataland Recent Development

6.16 Microcell Composite

6.16.1 Microcell Composite Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Microcell Composite Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Microcell Composite Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Microcell Composite Products Offered

6.16.5 Microcell Composite Recent Development

6.17 Yogarugs

6.17.1 Yogarugs Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Yogarugs Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Yogarugs Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Yogarugs Products Offered

6.17.5 Yogarugs Recent Development

6.18 Copeactive

6.18.1 Copeactive Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Copeactive Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Copeactive Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Copeactive Products Offered

6.18.5 Copeactive Recent Development

6.19 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

6.19.1 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Products Offered

6.19.5 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Recent Development

6.20 JiangXi Lveten Plastic

6.20.1 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Products Offered

6.20.5 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Recent Development

6.21 Liforme

6.21.1 Liforme Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Liforme Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Liforme Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Liforme Products Offered

6.21.5 Liforme Recent Development

6.22 Starlight Yoga

6.22.1 Starlight Yoga Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Starlight Yoga Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Starlight Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Starlight Yoga Products Offered

6.22.5 Starlight Yoga Recent Development

6.23 Bean Products

6.23.1 Bean Products Yoga Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 Bean Products Yoga Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Bean Products Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Bean Products Products Offered

6.23.5 Bean Products Recent Development

7 Yoga Mat Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Yoga Mat Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Yoga Mat

7.4 Yoga Mat Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Yoga Mat Distributors List

8.3 Yoga Mat Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Yoga Mat by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Yoga Mat by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Yoga Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Yoga Mat by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Yoga Mat by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Yoga Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Yoga Mat by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Yoga Mat by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Yoga Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Yoga Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Yoga Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

