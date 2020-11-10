Electric Submeters Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Emon, Leviton, Schneider Electric, Honeywell(Elster Group)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Electric Submeters market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Submeters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Submeters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Submeters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Submeters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Submeters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Submeters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Submeters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Submeters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Submeters Market Research Report: Emon, Leviton, Schneider Electric, Honeywell(Elster Group), Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Xylem Inc, Itron, ABB, Aclara, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Trilliant, Iskraemeco, Echelon, Tantalus Systems, ZIV

Types: Electric Meters

BTU Electric Meters

Water Electric Meters

Gas Electric Meters



Applications: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Electric Submeters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Submeters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Submeters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Submeters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Submeters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Submeters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Submeters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Submeters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Submeters Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Electric Submeters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Submeters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric Meters

1.4.3 BTU Electric Meters

1.4.4 Water Electric Meters

1.4.5 Gas Electric Meters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Submeters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Submeters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Submeters Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Submeters Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Submeters, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Electric Submeters Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Electric Submeters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Electric Submeters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Electric Submeters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Electric Submeters Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Electric Submeters Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Electric Submeters Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Submeters Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electric Submeters Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electric Submeters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Electric Submeters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electric Submeters Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Submeters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Submeters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Submeters Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Electric Submeters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electric Submeters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electric Submeters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Submeters Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Submeters Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Submeters Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Electric Submeters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Electric Submeters Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Electric Submeters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Electric Submeters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Electric Submeters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Electric Submeters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Electric Submeters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Electric Submeters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Electric Submeters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Electric Submeters Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Electric Submeters Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Electric Submeters Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Electric Submeters Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Electric Submeters Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Electric Submeters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Electric Submeters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Electric Submeters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Electric Submeters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Electric Submeters Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Electric Submeters Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Electric Submeters Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Electric Submeters Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Electric Submeters Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Electric Submeters Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Electric Submeters Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Electric Submeters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Electric Submeters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Electric Submeters Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Electric Submeters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Electric Submeters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Electric Submeters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Electric Submeters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Electric Submeters Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Electric Submeters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Electric Submeters Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Electric Submeters Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Electric Submeters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Electric Submeters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Electric Submeters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Electric Submeters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Submeters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Electric Submeters Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Submeters Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Electric Submeters Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric Submeters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Electric Submeters Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Electric Submeters Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Electric Submeters Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Submeters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Submeters Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Submeters Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Submeters Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Submeters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Electric Submeters Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Submeters Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Submeters Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Submeters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Submeters Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Submeters Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Submeters Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Emon

12.1.1 Emon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emon Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Emon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Emon Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.1.5 Emon Recent Development

12.2 Leviton

12.2.1 Leviton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Leviton Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Leviton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Leviton Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.2.5 Leviton Recent Development

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell(Elster Group)

12.4.1 Honeywell(Elster Group) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Honeywell(Elster Group) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Honeywell(Elster Group) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Honeywell(Elster Group) Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.4.5 Honeywell(Elster Group) Recent Development

12.5 Landis+Gyr

12.5.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

12.5.2 Landis+Gyr Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Landis+Gyr Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Landis+Gyr Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.5.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

12.6 Itron

12.6.1 Itron Corporation Information

12.6.2 Itron Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Itron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Itron Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.6.5 Itron Recent Development

12.7 GE Digital Energy

12.7.1 GE Digital Energy Corporation Information

12.7.2 GE Digital Energy Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GE Digital Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GE Digital Energy Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.7.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development

12.8 Siemens

12.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.8.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Siemens Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.9 Kamstrup

12.9.1 Kamstrup Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kamstrup Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kamstrup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kamstrup Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.9.5 Kamstrup Recent Development

12.10 Xylem Inc

12.10.1 Xylem Inc Corporation Information

12.10.2 Xylem Inc Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Xylem Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Xylem Inc Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.10.5 Xylem Inc Recent Development

12.11 Emon

12.11.1 Emon Corporation Information

12.11.2 Emon Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Emon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Emon Electric Submeters Products Offered

12.11.5 Emon Recent Development

12.12 ABB

12.12.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.12.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ABB Products Offered

12.12.5 ABB Recent Development

12.13 Aclara

12.13.1 Aclara Corporation Information

12.13.2 Aclara Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Aclara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Aclara Products Offered

12.13.5 Aclara Recent Development

12.14 Nuri Telecom

12.14.1 Nuri Telecom Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nuri Telecom Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Nuri Telecom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Nuri Telecom Products Offered

12.14.5 Nuri Telecom Recent Development

12.15 Sagemcom

12.15.1 Sagemcom Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sagemcom Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sagemcom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Sagemcom Products Offered

12.15.5 Sagemcom Recent Development

12.16 Trilliant

12.16.1 Trilliant Corporation Information

12.16.2 Trilliant Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Trilliant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Trilliant Products Offered

12.16.5 Trilliant Recent Development

12.17 Iskraemeco

12.17.1 Iskraemeco Corporation Information

12.17.2 Iskraemeco Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Iskraemeco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Iskraemeco Products Offered

12.17.5 Iskraemeco Recent Development

12.18 Echelon

12.18.1 Echelon Corporation Information

12.18.2 Echelon Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Echelon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Echelon Products Offered

12.18.5 Echelon Recent Development

12.19 Tantalus Systems

12.19.1 Tantalus Systems Corporation Information

12.19.2 Tantalus Systems Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Tantalus Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Tantalus Systems Products Offered

12.19.5 Tantalus Systems Recent Development

12.20 ZIV

12.20.1 ZIV Corporation Information

12.20.2 ZIV Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 ZIV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 ZIV Products Offered

12.20.5 ZIV Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Submeters Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electric Submeters Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”