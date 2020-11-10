Water Meters Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Sensus Metering, Itron, Honeywell(Elster), Roper Industries(Neptune)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Water Meters market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Meters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Meters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Meters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Meters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Meters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Meters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Meters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Meters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water Meters Market Research Report: Sensus Metering, Itron, Honeywell(Elster), Roper Industries(Neptune), Mueller Water Products, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Badger Meter Inc, Arad Group(Master Meter), Kamstrup Water Metering, Zenner, ABB, Ningbo Water Meter, Shanchuan Group, Donghai Group, LianLi Water Meter, Chengde Water Meter, Chongqing Smart Meter

Types: Mechanical Water Meters

Smart Water Meters



Applications: Residential Use

Commericial Use

Industrial Use



The Water Meters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Meters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Meters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Meters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Meters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Meters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Meters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Meters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Meters Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Water Meters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mechanical Water Meters

1.4.3 Smart Water Meters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Use

1.5.3 Commericial Use

1.5.4 Industrial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water Meters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water Meters Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water Meters Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water Meters, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Water Meters Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Water Meters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Water Meters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Water Meters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Water Meters Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Water Meters Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Water Meters Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water Meters Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water Meters Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water Meters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Water Meters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Water Meters Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Meters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water Meters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Meters Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Water Meters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Water Meters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Water Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water Meters Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water Meters Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Meters Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water Meters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water Meters Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water Meters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Water Meters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water Meters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water Meters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water Meters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water Meters Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water Meters Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water Meters Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water Meters Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water Meters Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water Meters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water Meters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water Meters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Water Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Water Meters Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Water Meters Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Water Meters Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Water Meters Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Water Meters Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Water Meters Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Water Meters Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Water Meters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Water Meters Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Water Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Water Meters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Water Meters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Water Meters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Water Meters Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Water Meters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Water Meters Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Water Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Water Meters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Water Meters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Water Meters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Water Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Water Meters Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Water Meters Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Water Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Water Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Water Meters Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Water Meters Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Water Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Water Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Water Meters Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Water Meters Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Water Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Water Meters Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Water Meters Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sensus Metering

12.1.1 Sensus Metering Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sensus Metering Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sensus Metering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sensus Metering Water Meters Products Offered

12.1.5 Sensus Metering Recent Development

12.2 Itron

12.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

12.2.2 Itron Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Itron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Itron Water Meters Products Offered

12.2.5 Itron Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell(Elster)

12.3.1 Honeywell(Elster) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Honeywell(Elster) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Honeywell(Elster) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Honeywell(Elster) Water Meters Products Offered

12.3.5 Honeywell(Elster) Recent Development

12.4 Roper Industries(Neptune)

12.4.1 Roper Industries(Neptune) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Roper Industries(Neptune) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Roper Industries(Neptune) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Roper Industries(Neptune) Water Meters Products Offered

12.4.5 Roper Industries(Neptune) Recent Development

12.5 Mueller Water Products

12.5.1 Mueller Water Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mueller Water Products Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mueller Water Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mueller Water Products Water Meters Products Offered

12.5.5 Mueller Water Products Recent Development

12.6 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

12.6.1 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Water Meters Products Offered

12.6.5 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Recent Development

12.7 Badger Meter Inc

12.7.1 Badger Meter Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Badger Meter Inc Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Badger Meter Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Badger Meter Inc Water Meters Products Offered

12.7.5 Badger Meter Inc Recent Development

12.8 Arad Group(Master Meter)

12.8.1 Arad Group(Master Meter) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Arad Group(Master Meter) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Arad Group(Master Meter) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Arad Group(Master Meter) Water Meters Products Offered

12.8.5 Arad Group(Master Meter) Recent Development

12.9 Kamstrup Water Metering

12.9.1 Kamstrup Water Metering Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kamstrup Water Metering Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kamstrup Water Metering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kamstrup Water Metering Water Meters Products Offered

12.9.5 Kamstrup Water Metering Recent Development

12.10 Zenner

12.10.1 Zenner Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zenner Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Zenner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Zenner Water Meters Products Offered

12.10.5 Zenner Recent Development

12.12 Ningbo Water Meter

12.12.1 Ningbo Water Meter Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ningbo Water Meter Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Ningbo Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Ningbo Water Meter Products Offered

12.12.5 Ningbo Water Meter Recent Development

12.13 Shanchuan Group

12.13.1 Shanchuan Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shanchuan Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Shanchuan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Shanchuan Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Shanchuan Group Recent Development

12.14 Donghai Group

12.14.1 Donghai Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Donghai Group Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Donghai Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Donghai Group Products Offered

12.14.5 Donghai Group Recent Development

12.15 LianLi Water Meter

12.15.1 LianLi Water Meter Corporation Information

12.15.2 LianLi Water Meter Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 LianLi Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 LianLi Water Meter Products Offered

12.15.5 LianLi Water Meter Recent Development

12.16 Chengde Water Meter

12.16.1 Chengde Water Meter Corporation Information

12.16.2 Chengde Water Meter Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Chengde Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Chengde Water Meter Products Offered

12.16.5 Chengde Water Meter Recent Development

12.17 Chongqing Smart Meter

12.17.1 Chongqing Smart Meter Corporation Information

12.17.2 Chongqing Smart Meter Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Chongqing Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Chongqing Smart Meter Products Offered

12.17.5 Chongqing Smart Meter Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water Meters Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water Meters Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”