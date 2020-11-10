CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | GFMS, Hermle, Alzmetall, Chiron

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The CNC Machining Center (5-axis) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CNC Machining Center (5-axis) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Research Report: GFMS, Hermle, Alzmetall, Chiron, Mazak, Haas, Okuma, Makino, Toyoda Machinery, GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG, Breton, HURON, Haco Group, CHIRON, Yong-Jin Machinery Industry, Diversification machine systems (DMS), Kent CNC Inc, CMS North America, Kitamura, BelottiS.p.A., Fryer Machine Systems, Thermwood, Sharp-Industries, SCM Group

Types: Vertical Machining Centers

Horizontal Machining Centers



Applications: Aerospace

Automotive

Petroleum

Others



The CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CNC Machining Center (5-axis) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vertical Machining Centers

1.4.3 Horizontal Machining Centers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Petroleum

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GFMS

12.1.1 GFMS Corporation Information

12.1.2 GFMS Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GFMS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 GFMS CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.1.5 GFMS Recent Development

12.2 Hermle

12.2.1 Hermle Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hermle Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hermle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hermle CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.2.5 Hermle Recent Development

12.3 Alzmetall

12.3.1 Alzmetall Corporation Information

12.3.2 Alzmetall Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Alzmetall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Alzmetall CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.3.5 Alzmetall Recent Development

12.4 Chiron

12.4.1 Chiron Corporation Information

12.4.2 Chiron Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Chiron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Chiron CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.4.5 Chiron Recent Development

12.5 Mazak

12.5.1 Mazak Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mazak Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mazak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mazak CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.5.5 Mazak Recent Development

12.6 Haas

12.6.1 Haas Corporation Information

12.6.2 Haas Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Haas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Haas CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.6.5 Haas Recent Development

12.7 Okuma

12.7.1 Okuma Corporation Information

12.7.2 Okuma Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Okuma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Okuma CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.7.5 Okuma Recent Development

12.8 Makino

12.8.1 Makino Corporation Information

12.8.2 Makino Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Makino Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Makino CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.8.5 Makino Recent Development

12.9 Toyoda Machinery

12.9.1 Toyoda Machinery Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toyoda Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Toyoda Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Toyoda Machinery CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.9.5 Toyoda Machinery Recent Development

12.10 GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG

12.10.1 GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

12.10.2 GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.10.5 GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

12.11 GFMS

12.11.1 GFMS Corporation Information

12.11.2 GFMS Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 GFMS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 GFMS CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Products Offered

12.11.5 GFMS Recent Development

12.12 HURON

12.12.1 HURON Corporation Information

12.12.2 HURON Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 HURON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 HURON Products Offered

12.12.5 HURON Recent Development

12.13 Haco Group

12.13.1 Haco Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Haco Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Haco Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Haco Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Haco Group Recent Development

12.14 CHIRON

12.14.1 CHIRON Corporation Information

12.14.2 CHIRON Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 CHIRON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 CHIRON Products Offered

12.14.5 CHIRON Recent Development

12.15 Yong-Jin Machinery Industry

12.15.1 Yong-Jin Machinery Industry Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yong-Jin Machinery Industry Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Yong-Jin Machinery Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Yong-Jin Machinery Industry Products Offered

12.15.5 Yong-Jin Machinery Industry Recent Development

12.16 Diversification machine systems (DMS)

12.16.1 Diversification machine systems (DMS) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Diversification machine systems (DMS) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Diversification machine systems (DMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Diversification machine systems (DMS) Products Offered

12.16.5 Diversification machine systems (DMS) Recent Development

12.17 Kent CNC Inc

12.17.1 Kent CNC Inc Corporation Information

12.17.2 Kent CNC Inc Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Kent CNC Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Kent CNC Inc Products Offered

12.17.5 Kent CNC Inc Recent Development

12.18 CMS North America

12.18.1 CMS North America Corporation Information

12.18.2 CMS North America Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 CMS North America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 CMS North America Products Offered

12.18.5 CMS North America Recent Development

12.19 Kitamura

12.19.1 Kitamura Corporation Information

12.19.2 Kitamura Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Kitamura Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Kitamura Products Offered

12.19.5 Kitamura Recent Development

12.20 BelottiS.p.A.

12.20.1 BelottiS.p.A. Corporation Information

12.20.2 BelottiS.p.A. Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 BelottiS.p.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 BelottiS.p.A. Products Offered

12.20.5 BelottiS.p.A. Recent Development

12.21 Fryer Machine Systems

12.21.1 Fryer Machine Systems Corporation Information

12.21.2 Fryer Machine Systems Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Fryer Machine Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Fryer Machine Systems Products Offered

12.21.5 Fryer Machine Systems Recent Development

12.22 Thermwood

12.22.1 Thermwood Corporation Information

12.22.2 Thermwood Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Thermwood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Thermwood Products Offered

12.22.5 Thermwood Recent Development

12.23 Sharp-Industries

12.23.1 Sharp-Industries Corporation Information

12.23.2 Sharp-Industries Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Sharp-Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Sharp-Industries Products Offered

12.23.5 Sharp-Industries Recent Development

12.24 SCM Group

12.24.1 SCM Group Corporation Information

12.24.2 SCM Group Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 SCM Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 SCM Group Products Offered

12.24.5 SCM Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 CNC Machining Center (5-axis) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

