Knitting Machines Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Baiyuan Machine, Mayer & Cie, Terrot, Santoni

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Knitting Machines market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Knitting Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Knitting Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Knitting Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Knitting Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Knitting Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Knitting Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Knitting Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Knitting Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Knitting Machines Market Research Report: Baiyuan Machine, Mayer & Cie, Terrot, Santoni, Fukuhara, Tayu, Keum Yong, Orizio, Hang Xing, Hengyi, Hongji, Taifan, Unitex, Wellmade, Jiunn Long, Pailung, Welltex, Fukuhama, Sanda, Santec, Lisky, Wellknit, Senher

Types: Circular Knitting Machine

Flat Bed Knitting Machine



Applications: For Medical Applications

For Food Industry

Others



The Knitting Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Knitting Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Knitting Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Knitting Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Knitting Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Knitting Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Knitting Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Knitting Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Knitting Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Knitting Machines Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Knitting Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Circular Knitting Machine

1.4.3 Flat Bed Knitting Machine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Knitting Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 For Medical Applications

1.5.3 For Food Industry

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Knitting Machines Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Knitting Machines Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Knitting Machines Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Knitting Machines, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Knitting Machines Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Knitting Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Knitting Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Knitting Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Knitting Machines Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Knitting Machines Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Knitting Machines Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Knitting Machines Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Knitting Machines Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Knitting Machines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Knitting Machines Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Knitting Machines Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Knitting Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Knitting Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Knitting Machines Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Knitting Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Knitting Machines Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Knitting Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Knitting Machines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Knitting Machines Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Knitting Machines Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Knitting Machines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Knitting Machines Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Knitting Machines Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Knitting Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Knitting Machines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Knitting Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Knitting Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Knitting Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Knitting Machines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Knitting Machines Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Knitting Machines Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Knitting Machines Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Knitting Machines Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Knitting Machines Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Knitting Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Knitting Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Knitting Machines Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Knitting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Knitting Machines Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Knitting Machines Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Knitting Machines Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Knitting Machines Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Knitting Machines Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Knitting Machines Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Knitting Machines Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Knitting Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Knitting Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Knitting Machines Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Knitting Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Knitting Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Knitting Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Knitting Machines Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Knitting Machines Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Knitting Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Knitting Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Knitting Machines Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Knitting Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Knitting Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Knitting Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Knitting Machines Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Knitting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Knitting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Knitting Machines Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Knitting Machines Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Knitting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Knitting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Knitting Machines Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Knitting Machines Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Knitting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Knitting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Knitting Machines Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Knitting Machines Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Knitting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Knitting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Knitting Machines Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Knitting Machines Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Knitting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Knitting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Knitting Machines Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Knitting Machines Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Baiyuan Machine

12.1.1 Baiyuan Machine Corporation Information

12.1.2 Baiyuan Machine Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Baiyuan Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Baiyuan Machine Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.1.5 Baiyuan Machine Recent Development

12.2 Mayer & Cie

12.2.1 Mayer & Cie Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mayer & Cie Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mayer & Cie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mayer & Cie Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.2.5 Mayer & Cie Recent Development

12.3 Terrot

12.3.1 Terrot Corporation Information

12.3.2 Terrot Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Terrot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Terrot Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.3.5 Terrot Recent Development

12.4 Santoni

12.4.1 Santoni Corporation Information

12.4.2 Santoni Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Santoni Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Santoni Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.4.5 Santoni Recent Development

12.5 Fukuhara

12.5.1 Fukuhara Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fukuhara Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fukuhara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Fukuhara Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.5.5 Fukuhara Recent Development

12.6 Tayu

12.6.1 Tayu Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tayu Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Tayu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Tayu Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.6.5 Tayu Recent Development

12.7 Keum Yong

12.7.1 Keum Yong Corporation Information

12.7.2 Keum Yong Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Keum Yong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Keum Yong Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.7.5 Keum Yong Recent Development

12.8 Orizio

12.8.1 Orizio Corporation Information

12.8.2 Orizio Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Orizio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Orizio Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.8.5 Orizio Recent Development

12.9 Hang Xing

12.9.1 Hang Xing Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hang Xing Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hang Xing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hang Xing Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.9.5 Hang Xing Recent Development

12.10 Hengyi

12.10.1 Hengyi Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hengyi Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hengyi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Hengyi Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.10.5 Hengyi Recent Development

12.11 Baiyuan Machine

12.11.1 Baiyuan Machine Corporation Information

12.11.2 Baiyuan Machine Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Baiyuan Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Baiyuan Machine Knitting Machines Products Offered

12.11.5 Baiyuan Machine Recent Development

12.12 Taifan

12.12.1 Taifan Corporation Information

12.12.2 Taifan Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Taifan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Taifan Products Offered

12.12.5 Taifan Recent Development

12.13 Unitex

12.13.1 Unitex Corporation Information

12.13.2 Unitex Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Unitex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Unitex Products Offered

12.13.5 Unitex Recent Development

12.14 Wellmade

12.14.1 Wellmade Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wellmade Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Wellmade Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Wellmade Products Offered

12.14.5 Wellmade Recent Development

12.15 Jiunn Long

12.15.1 Jiunn Long Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jiunn Long Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Jiunn Long Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Jiunn Long Products Offered

12.15.5 Jiunn Long Recent Development

12.16 Pailung

12.16.1 Pailung Corporation Information

12.16.2 Pailung Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Pailung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Pailung Products Offered

12.16.5 Pailung Recent Development

12.17 Welltex

12.17.1 Welltex Corporation Information

12.17.2 Welltex Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Welltex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Welltex Products Offered

12.17.5 Welltex Recent Development

12.18 Fukuhama

12.18.1 Fukuhama Corporation Information

12.18.2 Fukuhama Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Fukuhama Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Fukuhama Products Offered

12.18.5 Fukuhama Recent Development

12.19 Sanda

12.19.1 Sanda Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sanda Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Sanda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Sanda Products Offered

12.19.5 Sanda Recent Development

12.20 Santec

12.20.1 Santec Corporation Information

12.20.2 Santec Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Santec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Santec Products Offered

12.20.5 Santec Recent Development

12.21 Lisky

12.21.1 Lisky Corporation Information

12.21.2 Lisky Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Lisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Lisky Products Offered

12.21.5 Lisky Recent Development

12.22 Wellknit

12.22.1 Wellknit Corporation Information

12.22.2 Wellknit Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Wellknit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Wellknit Products Offered

12.22.5 Wellknit Recent Development

12.23 Senher

12.23.1 Senher Corporation Information

12.23.2 Senher Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Senher Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Senher Products Offered

12.23.5 Senher Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Knitting Machines Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Knitting Machines Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

