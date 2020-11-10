3PL Service Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments And Outlook 2020 – 2026 | DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express

The global 3PL Service market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global 3PL Service market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global 3PL Service market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global 3PL Service market, such as DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, Sinotrans, XPO Logistics, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Expeditors International of Washington, CEVA Logistics, Hitachi Transport System, Dachser, GEODIS, Toll Group They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global 3PL Service market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global 3PL Service market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global 3PL Service market attained a valuation of US$_XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global 3PL Service industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global 3PL Service market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global 3PL Service market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global 3PL Service market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global 3PL Service market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global 3PL Service Market by Product: , Transportation, Warehousing, Value Added Services 3PL Service

Global 3PL Service Market by Application: , Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial, Elements, Food,Groceries, Automotive, Technological, Retailing, Other Based on

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global 3PL Service market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global 3PL Service Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3PL Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the 3PL Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3PL Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3PL Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3PL Service market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global 3PL Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Warehousing

1.3.4 Value Added Services

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global 3PL Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer Goods

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Industrial

1.4.5 Elements

1.4.6 Food,Groceries

1.4.7 Automotive

1.4.8 Technological

1.4.9 Retailing

1.4.10 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global 3PL Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 3PL Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3PL Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 3PL Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 3PL Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 3PL Service Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 3PL Service Market Trends

2.3.2 3PL Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 3PL Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 3PL Service Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top 3PL Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top 3PL Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3PL Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global 3PL Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 3PL Service Revenue

3.4 Global 3PL Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global 3PL Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3PL Service Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players 3PL Service Area Served

3.6 Key Players 3PL Service Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into 3PL Service Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 3PL Service Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global 3PL Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3PL Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 3PL Service Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global 3PL Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 3PL Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America 3PL Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe 3PL Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific 3PL Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America 3PL Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa 3PL Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

11.1.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Company Details

11.1.2 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Business Overview

11.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding 3PL Service Introduction

11.1.4 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Recent Development

11.2 Kuehne + Nagel

11.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

11.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

11.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel 3PL Service Introduction

11.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

11.3 Nippon Express

11.3.1 Nippon Express Company Details

11.3.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

11.3.3 Nippon Express 3PL Service Introduction

11.3.4 Nippon Express Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

11.4 DB Schenker Logistics

11.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

11.4.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview

11.4.3 DB Schenker Logistics 3PL Service Introduction

11.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

11.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

11.5.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Details

11.5.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Business Overview

11.5.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3PL Service Introduction

11.5.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Recent Development

11.6 DSV Panalpina

11.6.1 DSV Panalpina Company Details

11.6.2 DSV Panalpina Business Overview

11.6.3 DSV Panalpina 3PL Service Introduction

11.6.4 DSV Panalpina Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 DSV Panalpina Recent Development

11.7 Sinotrans

11.7.1 Sinotrans Company Details

11.7.2 Sinotrans Business Overview

11.7.3 Sinotrans 3PL Service Introduction

11.7.4 Sinotrans Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Sinotrans Recent Development

11.8 XPO Logistics

11.8.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

11.8.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview

11.8.3 XPO Logistics 3PL Service Introduction

11.8.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development

11.9 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

11.9.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

11.9.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Business Overview

11.9.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions 3PL Service Introduction

11.9.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development

11.10 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

11.10.1 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Company Details

11.10.2 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Business Overview

11.10.3 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) 3PL Service Introduction

11.10.4 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Recent Development

11.11 Expeditors International of Washington

10.11.1 Expeditors International of Washington Company Details

10.11.2 Expeditors International of Washington Business Overview

10.11.3 Expeditors International of Washington 3PL Service Introduction

10.11.4 Expeditors International of Washington Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Expeditors International of Washington Recent Development

11.12 CEVA Logistics

10.12.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

10.12.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

10.12.3 CEVA Logistics 3PL Service Introduction

10.12.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

11.13 Hitachi Transport System

10.13.1 Hitachi Transport System Company Details

10.13.2 Hitachi Transport System Business Overview

10.13.3 Hitachi Transport System 3PL Service Introduction

10.13.4 Hitachi Transport System Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Hitachi Transport System Recent Development

11.14 Dachser

10.14.1 Dachser Company Details

10.14.2 Dachser Business Overview

10.14.3 Dachser 3PL Service Introduction

10.14.4 Dachser Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Dachser Recent Development

11.15 GEODIS

10.15.1 GEODIS Company Details

10.15.2 GEODIS Business Overview

10.15.3 GEODIS 3PL Service Introduction

10.15.4 GEODIS Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 GEODIS Recent Development

11.16 Toll Group

10.16.1 Toll Group Company Details

10.16.2 Toll Group Business Overview

10.16.3 Toll Group 3PL Service Introduction

10.16.4 Toll Group Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Toll Group Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

