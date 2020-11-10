Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Vegetable Capsules Market

Global Vegetable Capsules Market: Introduction

Capsules are solid dosage forms in which the drug substance is enclosed within a hard or soft soluble shell. The shells are generally formed from gelatin. Vegetable capsules are a new approach which might replace the usage of gelatin capsules.

Vegetarian capsules are derivatives of vegetable cellulose. They are completely natural and contain no preservatives, wheat, gelatin, gluten, animal by-products and also, are made from the pure cellulose of either poplar or pine.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vegetable-capsules-market.html

Key Drivers of Global Vegetable Capsules Market

One of the advantages of vegetarian capsules is that they are not made with animal byproducts, and thereby this characteristic makes them suitable for individuals who choose not to consume products sourced from animals

Compared to other capsules available in the market, vegetable capsules dissolve faster and can release their contents to be consumed by the body at a more effective pace. Furthermore, these vegetable capsules offer more stability when stored for longer periods of time, and have high tolerance to heat and humidity. Such factors are responsible for driving the vegetable capsules market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76313

Vegetable capsules are helpful in masking odors and bad taste and are easy to swallow. Moreover, these capsules can be used for a variety of products which are moisture sensitive, hygroscopic, and liquid formulations.

Rise in demand of vegetable capsules, increase in patient population, rise in research & developmental activities in health care, increase in adoption of vegan foods, and extensive number of benefits offered by vegetable capsules are key factors boosting the global vegetable capsules market

However, high costs of vegetable capsule is anticipated to restrain the global Vegetable Capsules market during the forecast period

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76313

Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Offer Attractive Opportunities to Market

Companies operating in the global vegetable capsules market are focused on catering to the needs of the medical community as well as patient pool by introducing new products and technologies. Leading players emphasize on research & developmental activities and engage in acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the global market.

For instance, in August 2019, ACG Capsules (ACGC), part of ACG Group, a supplier offering manufacturing solutions for the pharma industry, introduced a new line of HPMC capsules to meet a variety of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical needs. The new ACGcaps H+ capsule has no gelling agent, is suitable for hygroscopic and moisture-sensitive formulations, and meets consumer demands for clean label and vegetarian capsule options.

Buy Now Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76313<ype=S

In February 2018, CapsCanada, a leading provider of capsules for pharmaceutical drugs and dietary supplements, announced the addition of a new, state-of-the-art, dedicated hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) capsule manufacturing facility. CapsCanada increased capsule output by 50% with this investment.

Developing economies present lucrative opportunities to the global vegetable capsules market, owing to increase in patient population, surge in prevalence of various diseases, and rise in research & development activities in these countries

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Vegetable Capsules Market

North America is projected to account for a leading share of the global vegetable capsules market during the forecast period, due to rise in the patient population, increase in research & developmental activities, availability of well-established health care infrastructure, continuous technological advancements, rise in number of well-equipped laboratories, and presence of key players in the region

The vegetable capsules market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of various diseases, expanding health care sector, and rising interest of key players in expanding their presence in the market in the region

Read our Case study at : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

Key Players Operating in Global Vegetable Capsules Market

Leading players in the global vegetable capsules market are focusing on research & development activities and technological advancements. Their competitors are also emphasizing on various growth strategies including mergers, acquisitions, product advancements, new product approvals and launches, partnerships, and collaborations. Leading players operating in the global vegetable capsules market include:

QUALICAPS

CapsCanada

Capsugel

Catalent, Inc

Hunan ER-KANG

Bahrain Pharma

ACG

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

Aenova Holding GmbH

HealthCaps India Ltd.

Global Vegetable Capsules Market: Research Scope

Global Vegetable Capsules Market, by Material

Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan)

Starch

HPMC (Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses)

Global Vegetable Capsules Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

Global Vegetable Capsules Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Cosmetic Companies

Others

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-treatment-market-to-reach-us-26-2-bn-in-2027-drug-makers-focus-on-combination-therapies-transparency-market-research-301011476.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/peptide-therapeutics-market-to-experience-extensive-growth-thanks-to-rising-demands-for-improved-healthcare/