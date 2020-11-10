Wound Irrigation Systems Market News Research Report 2027

Wound Irrigation Systems Market: Introduction

Wound irrigation is the steady flow of a solution across an open wound surface to remove deeper debris, achieve wound hydration, and assist with the visual examination. The irrigation solution helps to remove cellular debris and surface pathogens contained in wound exudates or residue from topically applied wound care products.

Wound irrigation is the most common method used in wound cleansing over swabbing or bathing. The wound healing process comprises three phases: inflammatory, proliferative or fibroplastic, and remodeling. Normally, foreign debris, infectious microorganisms, and necrotic tissues are removed from the wound during the inflammatory phase.

The two types of wound irrigation system available in the market are manual and battery operated. The manual wound irrigation system is more convenient to use as it contains pressure control button, which provides accurate forceful stream of solution directly to the desired site.

Key Drivers of Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market

Increase in incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, burns, and other chronic diseases is projected to boost the growth of the global wound irrigation systems market. According to the WHO, more than 305 million acute, traumatic, and burn wounds are recorded and treated across the globe every year.

The lifetime risk of people with diabetes to develop a foot ulcer is 34%. Increase in incidence of diabetes is anticipated to propel the global wound irrigation systems market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 422 million people were living with diabetes across the world in 2016, and over 10% of the global adult population (642 million) is expected to have diabetes by 2040. According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes accounts for approximately 71,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.

Rise in the geriatric population is likely to fuel the growth of the global wound irrigation systems market during the forecast period. The world’s population is aging rapidly, especially in some of the developed countries such as the U.S. and Japan. Developed economies exhibit high rates of aging. According to the World Health Organization, the global geriatric population is likely to reach around 2 billion (22% of global population) by 2050 as against 900 million in 2015. Countries such as India, China, Thailand, and South Korea are also expected to have large geriatric populations in the shortest span of time in the near future.

Manual Wound Irrigation Systems to Witness Significant Demand

In terms of product type, the global wound irrigation systems market can be bifurcated into battery operated and manual

The manual segment accounted for the largest share of the global wound irrigation systems market in 2018. The segment is expected to dominate the global wound irrigation systems market due to usage of manual wound irrigation systems in deep surgical and hard-to-heal wounds.

Chronic Wounds Segment to Witness Strong Growth

Based on application, the global wound irrigation systems market can be divided into chronic wounds, burns, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, and others

The chronic wounds segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The segment is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in incidence of surgical site infections and diabetic foot ulcers. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, chronic wounds affected 6.5 million people in the U.S. in 2017.

Hospitals to be Most Promising Segment

In terms of end-user, the global wound irrigation systems market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increase in the number of patients for wound irrigation in hospitals is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market

In terms of region, the global wound irrigation systems market can be segment into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global wound irrigation systems market in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The region’s dominance of the global market can be attributed to increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, presence of key players, surge in incidence rate of surgical site infections & diabetic foot ulcers, and rise in demand for early diagnosis. According to the latest study, surgical site infection affects 300,000 patients in the U.S. each year.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of new products and increase in incidence of diabetes in emerging countries such as India and China.

Key Players Operating in Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market

The global wound irrigation systems market was highly fragmented in 2018. Leading players operating in the global market are:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Centurion Medical Products

BSN medical

R. Bard, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Bionix

Westmed, Inc.

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market: Research Scope

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market, by Product

Manual

Battery Operated

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market, by Application

Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Others

Burns

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Others

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



