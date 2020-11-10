Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Oto Melara

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Armoured Fighting Vehicles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Armoured Fighting Vehicles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Research Report: General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Oto Melara, Lockheed Martin, Iveco, Volgograd Tractor Plant, Uralvagonzavod, BAE Systems Plc, MBDA, Textron Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, AM General, Boeing, Larsen And Toubro, Nexter
Types: Tanks
Troop Carriers
Armored Car
Amphibious Vehicles
Armored Engineering Vehicle
Self Propelled Artillery
Air Defense Vehicles
Applications: Military
Commercial
The Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Armoured Fighting Vehicles market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Armoured Fighting Vehicles industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Armoured Fighting Vehicles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Tanks
1.4.3 Troop Carriers
1.4.4 Armored Car
1.4.5 Amphibious Vehicles
1.4.6 Armored Engineering Vehicle
1.4.7 Self Propelled Artillery
1.4.8 Air Defense Vehicles
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Military
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Armoured Fighting Vehicles Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Armoured Fighting Vehicles Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Armoured Fighting Vehicles Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Armoured Fighting Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 General Dynamics
12.1.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information
12.1.2 General Dynamics Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 General Dynamics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 General Dynamics Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.1.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
12.2 Northrop Grumman
12.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information
12.2.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Northrop Grumman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Northrop Grumman Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.2.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
12.3 Raytheon
12.3.1 Raytheon Corporation Information
12.3.2 Raytheon Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Raytheon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Raytheon Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.3.5 Raytheon Recent Development
12.4 Oto Melara
12.4.1 Oto Melara Corporation Information
12.4.2 Oto Melara Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Oto Melara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Oto Melara Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.4.5 Oto Melara Recent Development
12.5 Lockheed Martin
12.5.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information
12.5.2 Lockheed Martin Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Lockheed Martin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Lockheed Martin Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.5.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
12.6 Iveco
12.6.1 Iveco Corporation Information
12.6.2 Iveco Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Iveco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Iveco Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.6.5 Iveco Recent Development
12.7 Volgograd Tractor Plant
12.7.1 Volgograd Tractor Plant Corporation Information
12.7.2 Volgograd Tractor Plant Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Volgograd Tractor Plant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Volgograd Tractor Plant Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.7.5 Volgograd Tractor Plant Recent Development
12.8 Uralvagonzavod
12.8.1 Uralvagonzavod Corporation Information
12.8.2 Uralvagonzavod Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Uralvagonzavod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Uralvagonzavod Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.8.5 Uralvagonzavod Recent Development
12.9 BAE Systems Plc
12.9.1 BAE Systems Plc Corporation Information
12.9.2 BAE Systems Plc Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 BAE Systems Plc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 BAE Systems Plc Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.9.5 BAE Systems Plc Recent Development
12.10 MBDA
12.10.1 MBDA Corporation Information
12.10.2 MBDA Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 MBDA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 MBDA Armoured Fighting Vehicles Products Offered
12.10.5 MBDA Recent Development
12.12 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
12.12.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Products Offered
12.12.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Recent Development
12.13 AM General
12.13.1 AM General Corporation Information
12.13.2 AM General Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 AM General Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 AM General Products Offered
12.13.5 AM General Recent Development
12.14 Boeing
12.14.1 Boeing Corporation Information
12.14.2 Boeing Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Boeing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Boeing Products Offered
12.14.5 Boeing Recent Development
12.15 Larsen And Toubro
12.15.1 Larsen And Toubro Corporation Information
12.15.2 Larsen And Toubro Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Larsen And Toubro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Larsen And Toubro Products Offered
12.15.5 Larsen And Toubro Recent Development
12.16 Nexter
12.16.1 Nexter Corporation Information
12.16.2 Nexter Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Nexter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Nexter Products Offered
12.16.5 Nexter Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Armoured Fighting Vehicles Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
