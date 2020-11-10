AGV Mobile Robot Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2020-2026 | Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics

“

The report titled Global AGV Mobile Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AGV Mobile Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AGV Mobile Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AGV Mobile Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AGV Mobile Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AGV Mobile Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AGV Mobile Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AGV Mobile Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AGV Mobile Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AGV Mobile Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AGV Mobile Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AGV Mobile Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation, Savioke

Market Segmentation by Product: With SLAM

Without SLAM



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Others



The AGV Mobile Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AGV Mobile Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AGV Mobile Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AGV Mobile Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AGV Mobile Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AGV Mobile Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AGV Mobile Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AGV Mobile Robot market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AGV Mobile Robot Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 With SLAM

1.2.3 Without SLAM

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals and Healthcare

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Logistics and Warehouse

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AGV Mobile Robot Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global AGV Mobile Robot Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global AGV Mobile Robot, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global AGV Mobile Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers AGV Mobile Robot Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into AGV Mobile Robot Market

2.4 Key Trends for AGV Mobile Robot Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key AGV Mobile Robot Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AGV Mobile Robot Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global AGV Mobile Robot Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 AGV Mobile Robot Production by Regions

4.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AGV Mobile Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America AGV Mobile Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America AGV Mobile Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AGV Mobile Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe AGV Mobile Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe AGV Mobile Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan AGV Mobile Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan AGV Mobile Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan AGV Mobile Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China AGV Mobile Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China AGV Mobile Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China AGV Mobile Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia AGV Mobile Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia AGV Mobile Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia AGV Mobile Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India AGV Mobile Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India AGV Mobile Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India AGV Mobile Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa AGV Mobile Robot Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AGV Mobile Robot Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 AGV Mobile Robot Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AGV Mobile Robot Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global AGV Mobile Robot Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global AGV Mobile Robot Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global AGV Mobile Robot Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global AGV Mobile Robot Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Swisslog (KUKA)

8.1.1 Swisslog (KUKA) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Swisslog (KUKA) Overview

8.1.3 Swisslog (KUKA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Swisslog (KUKA) Product Description

8.1.5 Swisslog (KUKA) Related Developments

8.2 Omron Adept

8.2.1 Omron Adept Corporation Information

8.2.2 Omron Adept Overview

8.2.3 Omron Adept Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Omron Adept Product Description

8.2.5 Omron Adept Related Developments

8.3 Clearpath Robotics

8.3.1 Clearpath Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 Clearpath Robotics Overview

8.3.3 Clearpath Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Clearpath Robotics Product Description

8.3.5 Clearpath Robotics Related Developments

8.4 Vecna

8.4.1 Vecna Corporation Information

8.4.2 Vecna Overview

8.4.3 Vecna Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Vecna Product Description

8.4.5 Vecna Related Developments

8.5 Mobile Industrial Robots

8.5.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Corporation Information

8.5.2 Mobile Industrial Robots Overview

8.5.3 Mobile Industrial Robots Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Mobile Industrial Robots Product Description

8.5.5 Mobile Industrial Robots Related Developments

8.6 SMP Robotics

8.6.1 SMP Robotics Corporation Information

8.6.2 SMP Robotics Overview

8.6.3 SMP Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 SMP Robotics Product Description

8.6.5 SMP Robotics Related Developments

8.7 Cimcorp Automation

8.7.1 Cimcorp Automation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Cimcorp Automation Overview

8.7.3 Cimcorp Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Cimcorp Automation Product Description

8.7.5 Cimcorp Automation Related Developments

8.8 Aethon

8.8.1 Aethon Corporation Information

8.8.2 Aethon Overview

8.8.3 Aethon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Aethon Product Description

8.8.5 Aethon Related Developments

8.9 Locus Robotics

8.9.1 Locus Robotics Corporation Information

8.9.2 Locus Robotics Overview

8.9.3 Locus Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Locus Robotics Product Description

8.9.5 Locus Robotics Related Developments

8.10 Fetch Robotics

8.10.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information

8.10.2 Fetch Robotics Overview

8.10.3 Fetch Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Fetch Robotics Product Description

8.10.5 Fetch Robotics Related Developments

8.11 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

8.11.1 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Overview

8.11.3 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Product Description

8.11.5 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Related Developments

8.12 Aviation Industry Corporation

8.12.1 Aviation Industry Corporation Corporation Information

8.12.2 Aviation Industry Corporation Overview

8.12.3 Aviation Industry Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Aviation Industry Corporation Product Description

8.12.5 Aviation Industry Corporation Related Developments

8.13 Savioke

8.13.1 Savioke Corporation Information

8.13.2 Savioke Overview

8.13.3 Savioke Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Savioke Product Description

8.13.5 Savioke Related Developments

9 AGV Mobile Robot Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top AGV Mobile Robot Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key AGV Mobile Robot Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 AGV Mobile Robot Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global AGV Mobile Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America AGV Mobile Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe AGV Mobile Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific AGV Mobile Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America AGV Mobile Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa AGV Mobile Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 AGV Mobile Robot Sales Channels

11.2.2 AGV Mobile Robot Distributors

11.3 AGV Mobile Robot Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 AGV Mobile Robot Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global AGV Mobile Robot Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

