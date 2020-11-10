Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | ABB, GE(Baker Hughes), Siemens, Cameron International

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Research Report: ABB, GE(Baker Hughes), Siemens, Cameron International, Halliburton, Emerson, GE, Honeywell, Kongsberg, Metso, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger, Schneider Electric, Weatherford, Yokogawa Electric

Types: Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others



Applications: Offshore Drilling Platform

Onshore Oilfield



The Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Distributed Control System (DCS)

1.4.3 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

1.4.4 Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

1.4.5 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

1.4.6 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offshore Drilling Platform

1.5.3 Onshore Oilfield

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ABB Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 GE(Baker Hughes)

12.2.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

12.2.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Siemens Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 Cameron International

12.4.1 Cameron International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cameron International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cameron International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cameron International Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Cameron International Recent Development

12.5 Halliburton

12.5.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.5.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Halliburton Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.6 Emerson

12.6.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.6.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Emerson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Emerson Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.7 GE

12.7.1 GE Corporation Information

12.7.2 GE Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GE Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 GE Recent Development

12.8 Honeywell

12.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.8.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Honeywell Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.9 Kongsberg

12.9.1 Kongsberg Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kongsberg Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kongsberg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kongsberg Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 Kongsberg Recent Development

12.10 Metso

12.10.1 Metso Corporation Information

12.10.2 Metso Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Metso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Metso Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Products Offered

12.10.5 Metso Recent Development

12.12 Omron

12.12.1 Omron Corporation Information

12.12.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Omron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Omron Products Offered

12.12.5 Omron Recent Development

12.13 Rockwell Automation

12.13.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.13.2 Rockwell Automation Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Rockwell Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Rockwell Automation Products Offered

12.13.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.14 Schlumberger

12.14.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.14.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Schlumberger Products Offered

12.14.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.15 Schneider Electric

12.15.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.15.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Schneider Electric Products Offered

12.15.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.16 Weatherford

12.16.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

12.16.2 Weatherford Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Weatherford Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Weatherford Products Offered

12.16.5 Weatherford Recent Development

12.17 Yokogawa Electric

12.17.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Information

12.17.2 Yokogawa Electric Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Yokogawa Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Yokogawa Electric Products Offered

12.17.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”