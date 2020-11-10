Adult Novelty Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Doc Johnson, Durex, FUN FACTORY

“

The report titled Global Adult Novelty Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adult Novelty market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adult Novelty market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adult Novelty market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adult Novelty market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adult Novelty report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adult Novelty report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adult Novelty market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adult Novelty market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adult Novelty market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adult Novelty market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adult Novelty market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Doc Johnson, Durex, FUN FACTORY, Lelo, California Exotic, Shenzhen Jizhimei, Church & Dwight, Nalone, Liaoyang Baile, Lover Health, Nanma, LETEN, SVAKOM, Tenga, BMS Factory

Market Segmentation by Product: Vibrators

Rubber Penis

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Women Use

Men Use



The Adult Novelty Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adult Novelty market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adult Novelty market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adult Novelty market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adult Novelty industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adult Novelty market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adult Novelty market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adult Novelty market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adult Novelty Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Adult Novelty Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vibrators

1.4.3 Rubber Penis

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Adult Novelty Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Women Use

1.3.3 Men Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Adult Novelty Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Adult Novelty Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Adult Novelty Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Adult Novelty, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Adult Novelty Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Adult Novelty Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Adult Novelty Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Adult Novelty Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Adult Novelty Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Adult Novelty Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Adult Novelty Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Adult Novelty Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Adult Novelty Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adult Novelty Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Adult Novelty Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Adult Novelty Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Adult Novelty Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Adult Novelty Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Adult Novelty Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adult Novelty Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Adult Novelty Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Adult Novelty Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Adult Novelty Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Adult Novelty Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Adult Novelty Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Adult Novelty Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Adult Novelty Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Adult Novelty Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Adult Novelty Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Adult Novelty Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Adult Novelty Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Adult Novelty Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Adult Novelty Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Adult Novelty Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Adult Novelty Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Doc Johnson

11.1.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information

11.1.2 Doc Johnson Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Doc Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Doc Johnson Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.1.5 Doc Johnson Related Developments

11.2 Durex

11.2.1 Durex Corporation Information

11.2.2 Durex Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Durex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Durex Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.2.5 Durex Related Developments

11.3 FUN FACTORY

11.3.1 FUN FACTORY Corporation Information

11.3.2 FUN FACTORY Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 FUN FACTORY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 FUN FACTORY Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.3.5 FUN FACTORY Related Developments

11.4 Lelo

11.4.1 Lelo Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lelo Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Lelo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Lelo Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.4.5 Lelo Related Developments

11.5 California Exotic

11.5.1 California Exotic Corporation Information

11.5.2 California Exotic Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 California Exotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 California Exotic Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.5.5 California Exotic Related Developments

11.6 Shenzhen Jizhimei

11.6.1 Shenzhen Jizhimei Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shenzhen Jizhimei Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Shenzhen Jizhimei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Shenzhen Jizhimei Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.6.5 Shenzhen Jizhimei Related Developments

11.7 Church & Dwight

11.7.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

11.7.2 Church & Dwight Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Church & Dwight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Church & Dwight Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.7.5 Church & Dwight Related Developments

11.8 Nalone

11.8.1 Nalone Corporation Information

11.8.2 Nalone Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Nalone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Nalone Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.8.5 Nalone Related Developments

11.9 Liaoyang Baile

11.9.1 Liaoyang Baile Corporation Information

11.9.2 Liaoyang Baile Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Liaoyang Baile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Liaoyang Baile Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.9.5 Liaoyang Baile Related Developments

11.10 Lover Health

11.10.1 Lover Health Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lover Health Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Lover Health Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Lover Health Adult Novelty Products Offered

11.10.5 Lover Health Related Developments

11.12 LETEN

11.12.1 LETEN Corporation Information

11.12.2 LETEN Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 LETEN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 LETEN Products Offered

11.12.5 LETEN Related Developments

11.13 SVAKOM

11.13.1 SVAKOM Corporation Information

11.13.2 SVAKOM Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 SVAKOM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 SVAKOM Products Offered

11.13.5 SVAKOM Related Developments

11.14 Tenga

11.14.1 Tenga Corporation Information

11.14.2 Tenga Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Tenga Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Tenga Products Offered

11.14.5 Tenga Related Developments

11.15 BMS Factory

11.15.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information

11.15.2 BMS Factory Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 BMS Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 BMS Factory Products Offered

11.15.5 BMS Factory Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Adult Novelty Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Adult Novelty Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Adult Novelty Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Adult Novelty Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Adult Novelty Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Adult Novelty Market Challenges

13.3 Adult Novelty Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Adult Novelty Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Adult Novelty Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Adult Novelty Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”