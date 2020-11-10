Global Oral Dosing Cups Market: 5 major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, 2025

Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Oral Dosing Cups Market Outlook: Industry Demand Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025″ delivers detailed overview of the global oral dosing cups market in terms of market segmentation by product type, end-user, by capacity and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The growing government initiatives into the healthcare industry across the globe are being driven by several global humanitarian institutions such as UNICEF, World Food Programme, Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere, Oxfam International, International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies among many more which are further accelerating the growth in the pharmaceutical industries.

This growth in the pharmaceutical industries is fulfilling the ongoing demand for the oral dosing cups by various end-user industries.

Furthermore, the demand for oral dosing cups is driven by various factors such as worldwide rise in aging population and the increase in pediatric population etc. is believed to supplement the growth of the global oral dosing cups market with a CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The global oral dosing cups market size is expected to increase from USD 270.11 Million in 2017 to USD 416.27 Million in 2025

The global oral dosing cups market is segmented by product type into disposable and re-usable, out of which the disposable segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.36% share in 2017 and is believed to cross USD 230.0 Million by the end of 2025 by expanding at a CAGR of 5.38% over the forecast period.

The global oral dosing cups market is further divided by end user into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, retail pharmacy and others comprising of ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, etc. Among these segments, the high demand for oral dosing cups is driven by the pharmaceutical companies that captured 57.38% of the total market share in the global oral dosing cups market in 2017 and is expected to reach significant market valuation by 2025.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Hone the Demand for Oral Dosing Cups in Future

The global oral dosing cups market is thriving on the back of the growing incidences of diseases along with the positive growth in the healthcare industry around the globe.

Increased Involvement of Government Healthcare Industry– The introduction of Affordable Care Act. by the U.S. government and budget allocation for Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme by government of India are among several alterations by authorities from various governments to aid the health care sector exhibiting a positive growth in the healthcare industry.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure – There is a rise in healthcare expenditure on the back of growing incidence rate of diseases and rising demand for home healthcare solutions.

Growing Geriatric & Pediatric Population – Rising pediatric and geriatric population coupled with their dependency on medicines is expected to impel the growth of the oral dosing cups market.

Industry Players’ are Progressing towards Minimizing the Barriers faced by the Global Oral Dosing Cups Market

According to Research Nester, the alternative delivery products such as syringes, droppers, and cylindrical spoons coupled with the accuracy related to the oral dosing cups might hinder the growth of the oral dosing cups market around the globe.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global oral dosing cups market which includes company profiling of Comar Inc., Stiplastics S.A.S, Argo S.A., Gramb GmbH Kunststoffverarbeitung, Origin Pharma Packaging, Eastman Chemical Company, Yuyao Liantong Plastic & Mould Co. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc. and Adelphi Healthcare Packaging.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global oral dosing cups market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

