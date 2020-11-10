Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Marvelous Growth During 2020-2027

The global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/244887

The global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

To know the latest trends and insights related to Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-coatings-for-commercial-and-residential-roofing-market-study-2020-2027-244887

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Breakdown Data by Type

Solvent-based Coatings

Water-based Coatings

Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

Table Of Content:

Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solvent-based Coatings

1.4.3 Water-based Coatings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PPG Industries

11.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Industries Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.1.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.2 Sherwin-Williams

11.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

11.3 Akzo-Nobel

11.3.1 Akzo-Nobel Corporation Information

11.3.2 Akzo-Nobel Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Akzo-Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Akzo-Nobel Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.3.5 Akzo-Nobel Related Developments

11.4 Nipponpaint-holding

11.4.1 Nipponpaint-holding Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nipponpaint-holding Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Nipponpaint-holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Nipponpaint-holding Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.4.5 Nipponpaint-holding Related Developments

11.5 3M

11.5.1 3M Corporation Information

11.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 3M Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.5.5 3M Related Developments

11.6 National Coatings Corp.

11.6.1 National Coatings Corp. Corporation Information

11.6.2 National Coatings Corp. Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 National Coatings Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 National Coatings Corp. Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.6.5 National Coatings Corp. Related Developments

11.7 Valspar Paint

11.7.1 Valspar Paint Corporation Information

11.7.2 Valspar Paint Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Valspar Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Valspar Paint Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.7.5 Valspar Paint Related Developments

11.8 Basf

11.8.1 Basf Corporation Information

11.8.2 Basf Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Basf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Basf Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.8.5 Basf Related Developments

11.9 Henry

11.9.1 Henry Corporation Information

11.9.2 Henry Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Henry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Henry Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.9.5 Henry Related Developments

11.10 Gardner-Gibson

11.10.1 Gardner-Gibson Corporation Information

11.10.2 Gardner-Gibson Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Gardner-Gibson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Gardner-Gibson Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.10.5 Gardner-Gibson Related Developments

11.1 PPG Industries

11.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Industries Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Products Offered

11.1.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.12 Dow

11.12.1 Dow Corporation Information

11.12.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Dow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Dow Products Offered

11.12.5 Dow Related Developments

11.13 Graco

11.13.1 Graco Corporation Information

11.13.2 Graco Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Graco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Graco Products Offered

11.13.5 Graco Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Challenges

13.3 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/244887

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157