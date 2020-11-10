Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

The report analyzes detailed qualitative analysis of the market dynamics that affect the growth of the global surgical procedures volume market. Factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global surgical procedures volume market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides comprehensive market comparative analysis and market attractiveness analysis for the global surgical procedures volume market by geography for the base year, Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the surgical procedures volume market. The report also comprises of the trend analysis on the traditional, minimal invasive and non-invasive surgical techniques, acute care surgery and ambulatory surgery. A future development scenario of modern surgical technologies has also been included in the report.

Rising geriatric population across the world has been identified as a major factor fueling the growth of the surgical procedures market. This is primarily due to elderly people are highly susceptible to various chronic disorders. Moreover, growth in the global population over 65 years of age would highly affect market growth. According to the U.S. Census Board, people older than 65 years represented around 13% of the total population; this percentage is expected to reach 20% by 2030. According to the World Health Organization, the global geriatric population is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Countries aging at a rapid pace are the U.S., Japan, and Germany. Other factors driving the surgical procedures volume globally include increasing incidence of chronic disorders and rise in the number of trauma injury cases. The surgical procedures volume market has been segmented into cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurosurgery, ophthalmic, gynecology, and other procedures such as urology and dental.

Asia Pacific dominated the global surgical procedures market in 2014, accounting for a share of over 30% primarily due to large patient base, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, traumatic injuries, neurological disorders, and introduction of advanced surgical technologies. Increase in the geriatric population also plays a major role in the growth of the surgical procedures market. Population over 65 years of age in Asia is likely to increase dramatically by 314%, from 207 million in 2000 to 857 million in 2050. This will increase the number of surgery procedures in the region. North America was the fastest growing market for surgical procedures in terms of volume during the forecast period from 2014 to 2023, due to growing innovation and adoption of new surgical technologies, high growth of minimally invasive surgeries, and C-section surgeries. Moreover, efficient reimbursement facilities, large health care infrastructure, rise in the health care expenditure, and high number of hospital beds per capita are anticipated to accelerate the medical infrastructure development in the U.S. making it the dominating segment in North America.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Surgical Procedures Volume market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenons in the global Surgical Procedures Volume market.

