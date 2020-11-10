Global Microbiology Culture Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

TMR’s report on the global microbiology culture market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the global microbiology culture market for the period from 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global microbiology culture market from 2019 to 2027.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global microbiology culture market.

Global Microbiology Culture Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The concept of producing cosmetics, food, and drugs derived from plant tissues and cell culture is not new. Several industries, including pharmaceutical and cosmetic, among others, are increasingly leveraging the technological advancements in the microbiology culture market to launch sustainable and natural products. As the manufacturing sector continues to lean toward sustainable alternatives, microbiology culture has gained a noteworthy popularity over the past couple of decades and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The tectonic shift toward sustainability within the manufacturing industry played an important role in bringing plant cell suspension cultures into the limelight. Moreover, due to advancements in technology and research, the first plant cell culture-based food supplement ingredients, including Toeside and Echigena Plus are now produced commercially.

Significant developments in the plant cell culture-based productions and soaring demand for ‘superfoods’ worldwide are some of the primary factors that are likely to augment the growth of the microbiology culture market in the coming years. Conventional culture media are expected to grow in demand, as they have emerged as the backbone for several microbiological activities in different fields, including research, industrial, and clinical. The significant development in pharmaceutical biology space, along with a surge in demand for antibiotics and a rise in the number of research activities are some of the leading factors that are anticipated to propel the growth of the microbiology culture market during the assessment period. At the back of these factors, the global microbiology culture is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2027.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Microbiology Culture Market Report:

Key players in the global microbiology culture market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies

Major players having presence in the global microbiology culture market include Becton Dickinson and Company bioMérieux S.A Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Eiken Chemical Co, Ltd. EMD (Merck) Millipore Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Neogen Corporation Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC Scharlab S.L. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



