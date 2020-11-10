DNS, DHCP And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market Regional Trend & Growth Projections

The DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The DNS, DHCP and IPAM (DDI) consumption market is a pivotal tool for the organizations operating in the present scenario. As the multinational organizations are focusing on expansion their operations in terms of merger & acquisition and Investment the need for better security infrastructure and New IP address is fueling the utility and adoption of DNS, DHCP and IPAM (DDI) consumption market across the globe.

For the precise management of IP address significantly across the network the organizations are opting for DDI solution. The solution offers the organization or enterprise with a tool to effectively manage the various tasks related with IP address management & further assists in managing the DNS & DHCP services across the network. The DNS, DHCP and IPAM market is mainly driven owing to factors such as rising attacks on DNS server, proliferation of BYOD at workplace, Emergence of IOT Platforms and reduction in the OPEX considering the global scenario. Moreover, Verticals which includes Telecom & IT, Financial Services & Insurance, Banking, Healthcare & Life sciences, Education, Retail, Banking, Manufacturing, Media & entertainment and energy & utilities have also paved the way for the growth of DNS< DHCP and IP address management market.

The regional analysis of Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of various DDI solutions and services market across this region. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Nokia Corporation

• Bluecat Networks

• Microsoft Corporation

• Infoblox Inc

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Men & Mice

• Efficientip

• BT Diamond IP

• Fusionlayer Inc

• Solarwinds Worldwide LLC

• PC Network Inc

• Tcpwave Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Application:

Network Automation

Data Center Transformation

Virtualization and Cloud

Network Security

Others

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. AOCC

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. DCS

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. AOCC

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. DCS

