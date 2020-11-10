Debt Collection Software Market Trends to | Global Industry Growth will be Fueled by Rise in Defense Expenditure by Governments

Global Debt Collection Software market size was 620 million US$ and it is expected to reach 920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025. Debt collection software are the software which are used to minimize the time spent on administrative and unproductive tasks & to organize the daily jobs of collectors so that they can work on high value tasks. Debt collection software manages entire debt collection process. The use of debt collection software is to improve cash and efficiency in accounts receivable management. Vendors pricing strategies and increase in demand for integrated debt collection software solution are the key driving factors of global Debt Collection Software market across the world. In addition, rise in need to improve cash flows, optimize collection costs and reduce bad debt by managing multiple debt categories are some other factors which are fueling the demand of debt collection software in the market.
Furthermore, debt collection software also offers various benefits such as improved cash forecast, reduced finance costs, maximized unused credit lines, improved borrowing position, reduced bad debts write offs, increased cash flows and helps to overcome the limitation of existing database systems. These benefits results in increasing adoption as well as demand of debt collection software among end-user industries across the globe. Moreover, emergence of analytics in debt collection software is the major opportunity for the players in the market. However, presence of substitute solutions, government stringent rules & regulations and high implementation & maintenance cost are the factors which limit the market growth of debt collection software in the market during the forecast period.
Debt Collection software is used to automate the management and accounting process to go after overdue invoices on behalf of an organization or a specialized collection agency. Debt Collection Software
Debt Collection Software is mainly used for two applications: Collection Agencies, Finance Companies, Retail Firms, Law Firms & Government Departments and Others. And Debt Collection Software can be segmented into three main types by platforms, such as Cloud-based type, Installed-PC type, Installed-mobile type. Cloud-based type and Installed-mobile type are the most-fast-growing market.
In 2017, the global Debt Collection Software market size was 620 million US$ and it is expected to reach 920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025
Key regions considered for the regional analysis of global debt collection software market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising adoption of latest technologies by organization in the region. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Debt Collection Software market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing commercial investments by organization and increasing need for effective debt management.
The market players included in this report are:
*Chetu
*Debtor Software Solutions
*Experian Information Solutions
*Fair Isaac
*Totality Software
The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offering of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment Type:
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
By Regions:
North America
*U.S.
*Canada
Europe
*UK
*Germany
Asia Pacific
*China
*India
*Japan
Latin America
*Brazil
*Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Debt Collection Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
