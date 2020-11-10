Mounting Prices of Coupled With Onset of Cost-effective Alternatives to Fuel the Growth of the Date Powder Market 2019 – 2029

Most recent report on the global Date Powder market by PMR

A recent market study by PMR reveals that the global Date Powder market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) largely driven by factors including, factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4. The value of the global Date Powder market is estimated to reach ~US$ XX Bn/Mn by the end of 2029 owing to consistent focus on research and development activities in the Date Powder field.

Key Players

Some of the major players of the global date powder market are Ario Co, G. G. Foods, Mevive International Food Ingredients, Arat Company Pjs., Asia Foods International, Woodspur Farms, Desert Valley Date, Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, Early Foods, Shiloh farms and others.

Opportunities for market participants in the global date powder market

Date powder is utilizing by a large number of consumers due to offering additional health benefits which may offer better opportunities to the manufacturers to grow the production and sales of date powder. Furthermore, growing consumption of organic products can also influence the consumption of organic date powder, which further can create the chances for the market participants to increase the production of date powder and gain the potential growth.

Global Date Powder Market: Regional Outlook

South Asia is leading the global date powder market with highest market share due to the high consumption of dried dates. North America is further, also showing the significant amount of value share in date powder market due to the high consumption of natural sweeteners. However, Europe is showing the high growth in the global date powder market, and the major reason is increasing health consciousness population in the region.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of date powder market, and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, form, and distribution channel.

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)

APAC (India, China, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of date powder market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with date powder market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

