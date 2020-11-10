Triac Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Central Semiconductor, NTE Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse, Sanken Electric, IXYS, Solid State, NXP Semiconductors, WeEn Semiconductors

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Triac Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Triac market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Triac market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Triac market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Central Semiconductor, NTE Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse, Sanken Electric, IXYS, Solid State, NXP Semiconductors, WeEn Semiconductors Market Segment by Product Type: , 6A-10A, 12A-20A, More than 20A Market Segment by Application: , Electric Fans, Light Dimmers, Household Appliances, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Triac market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Triac market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Triac industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Triac market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Triac market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Triac market

TOC

1 Triac Market Overview

1.1 Triac Product Overview

1.2 Triac Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 6A-10A

1.2.2 12A-20A

1.2.3 More than 20A

1.3 Global Triac Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Triac Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Triac Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Triac Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Triac Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Triac Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Triac Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Triac Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Triac Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Triac Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Triac Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Triac Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Triac Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Triac Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Triac Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Triac Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Triac Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Triac Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Triac Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Triac Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Triac Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Triac Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Triac Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Triac as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Triac Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Triac Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Triac by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Triac Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Triac Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Triac Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Triac Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Triac Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Triac Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Triac Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Triac Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Triac Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Triac by Application

4.1 Triac Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric Fans

4.1.2 Light Dimmers

4.1.3 Household Appliances

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Triac Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Triac Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Triac Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Triac Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Triac by Application

4.5.2 Europe Triac by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Triac by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Triac by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Triac by Application 5 North America Triac Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Triac Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Triac Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Triac Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Triac Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Triac Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Triac Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Triac Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Triac Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Triac Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Triac Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Triac Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Triac Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Triac Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Triac Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Triac Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Triac Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Triac Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Triac Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Triac Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Triac Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Triac Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Triac Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Triac Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Triac Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Triac Business

10.1 Central Semiconductor

10.1.1 Central Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Central Semiconductor Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Central Semiconductor Triac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Central Semiconductor Triac Products Offered

10.1.5 Central Semiconductor Recent Developments

10.2 NTE Electronics

10.2.1 NTE Electronics Corporation Information

10.2.2 NTE Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 NTE Electronics Triac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Central Semiconductor Triac Products Offered

10.2.5 NTE Electronics Recent Developments

10.3 STMicroelectronics

10.3.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.3.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 STMicroelectronics Triac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 STMicroelectronics Triac Products Offered

10.3.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

10.4 Littelfuse

10.4.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

10.4.2 Littelfuse Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Littelfuse Triac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Littelfuse Triac Products Offered

10.4.5 Littelfuse Recent Developments

10.5 Sanken Electric

10.5.1 Sanken Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sanken Electric Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Sanken Electric Triac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sanken Electric Triac Products Offered

10.5.5 Sanken Electric Recent Developments

10.6 IXYS

10.6.1 IXYS Corporation Information

10.6.2 IXYS Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 IXYS Triac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 IXYS Triac Products Offered

10.6.5 IXYS Recent Developments

10.7 Solid State

10.7.1 Solid State Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solid State Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Solid State Triac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Solid State Triac Products Offered

10.7.5 Solid State Recent Developments

10.8 NXP Semiconductors

10.8.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.8.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 NXP Semiconductors Triac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NXP Semiconductors Triac Products Offered

10.8.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

10.9 WeEn Semiconductors

10.9.1 WeEn Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.9.2 WeEn Semiconductors Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 WeEn Semiconductors Triac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 WeEn Semiconductors Triac Products Offered

10.9.5 WeEn Semiconductors Recent Developments 11 Triac Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Triac Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Triac Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Triac Industry Trends

11.4.2 Triac Market Drivers

11.4.3 Triac Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

