Rigid-flex PCB Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Nippon Mektron, TTM, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unimicron, Ibiden, etc. | InForGrowth

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Rigid-flex PCB Market Segment considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type:

Single Layer

Double Layer

Single Layer
Double Layer
Multi-Layer

Double Layer is projected to be the largest segment of the Rigid-flex PCB market during the forecast period.

Rigid-flex PCB Market Segment by Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share by Application:

Military and Aerospace

Medical

Consumer Devices

OthersConsumer Devices remained the largest application field

followed by Military and Aerospace and Medical. Rigid-flex PCB Market Covers following Major Key Players:

Nippon Mektron

TTM

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Unimicron

Ibiden

Young Poong Group

CMK Corporation

Compeq

Nanya PCB

Shennan Circuits

NCAB Group

Kingboard

Wuzhu Group

AT&S