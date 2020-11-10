Swelling Demand for Networked Medical Devices to Fuel the Growth of the Networked Medical Devices Market Through the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Global “Networked Medical Devices ” Market Research Study

According to the report, the growth of the "Networked Medical Devices " market is primarily driven by an array of factors including, Factor 1, Factor 2, Factor 3, and Factor 4. The well-curated market research offers a detailed analysis of the leading companies operating in the global "Networked Medical Devices " market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.

The report evaluates the current state of the global “Networked Medical Devices ” market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

key players present in global networked medical devices market are Infinium Medical, Lantronix, Inc., Integra Systems, Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Digi International Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, HCL Technologies Limited, Silex Technology America, Inc., and others.

Small & Medium Scale Manufacturers/Providers Large Scale Manufacturers/Providers Infinium Medical

Lantronix, Inc.

Integra Systems, Inc.

Phoenix Medical Systems Ltd.

Digi International Inc.

Trivitron Helathcare

Silex Technology America, Inc. HCL Technologies Lmited

Key data points covered in report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Networked medical devices Market by test type, end user and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by test type, end user and country segments

Networked medical devices Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Networked medical devices Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Networked medical devices Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of testing, cost of test, specificity and sensitivity of test kits

Strategies for key players and product offerings, Channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

The global networked medical devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, application, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Device Type Consumer Health Monitoring Devices Wearable Devices Embedded Devices Stationary Devices Blood Gas Analyzer Dialysis Machines Chemotherapy Dispensing Stations Homecare Cardio-Monitoring Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Point of Care Settings Homecare Settings

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

The market sizing of networked medical devices will be done by adoption data triangulation approach. Demand side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of networked medical devices. Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Additionally, per capita consumption of medical devices among end users is tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as hospitals, procurement managers, research supervisors at academic and research institutes, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as medical systems and IT enabled product manufacturers, custom solution and service network providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.

