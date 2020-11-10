Global Mono Ethylene Glycol Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: The Dow Chemical Company, Reliance Industries Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, BASF SE, India Glycols Limited, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Mono Ethylene Glycol Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Mono Ethylene Glycol market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Mono Ethylene Glycol industry. Growth of the overall Mono Ethylene Glycol market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Mono Ethylene Glycol Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Mono Ethylene Glycol industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Mono Ethylene Glycol market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

The Dow Chemical Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

BASF SE

India Glycols Limited

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Chemtex Speciality Limited

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation Chemical Manufacturing Company. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Mono Ethylene Glycol market is segmented into

Ethylene Method

Others Based on Application Mono Ethylene Glycol market is segmented into

Polyester Fiber

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Antifreeze & Coolants

Solvent