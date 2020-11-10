Package Air Conditioners to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2017 – 2025

Latest Insights on the Global Package Air Conditioners Market by PMR

The latest business intelligence study published by PMR provides a complete perspective of the global Package Air Conditioners market. The historical, current and projected growth of the Package Air Conditioners market is illustrated in the presented study along with the various factors expected to influence the market dynamics during the forecast period (2019-2029).

According to the research analyst at PMR, the value of the global Package Air Conditioners market in 2018 was ~US$ XX Mn/Bn and the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the considered timeframe. The market growth hinges on several factors including, factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Important queries addressed in the report include:

Which market segment is expected to witness a sluggish growth? What are the latest innovations in the global Package Air Conditioners market? Which regional market is likely to standout in terms of market growth during the forecast period? What factors could potentially hinder the prospects of the global Package Air Conditioners market? Which end-use industry is tipped to be the primary consumer of Package Air Conditioners during the forecast period?

The report segments the global Package Air Conditioners market on the basis of geography, applications, end use, and product type.

Segmentation

The global package air conditioners market can be segmented on the basis of the type of condenser installed:

Water-cooled condenser

Air-cooled condenser

It can also be segmented on the basis of splits:

Single-split

Multi-split

It can also be segmented on the basis of following end-uses

Apartment & Collective Housing

Data Centers

Healthcare

Household

Offices

Restaurants

Marine HVAC

Warehousing

Wineries

Container Refrigeration

Banks

Airports

Pharmaceutical

Food processing & storage

Public Transport

District Cooling

Package Air Conditioners Market: Segmentation Overview

In the water-cooled condenser type, the package air conditioners are cooled by water. A continuous water supply is required to keep the air conditioning system functioning. In the air-cooled condenser type, the package air conditioners are cooled by the atmospheric air. It has an outdoor unit which consists critical components such as the compressor and the condenser. In some cases, it also includes an expansion valve. These type of package air conditioners can be mounted at any place such as balcony or terrace where the free flow of atmospheric air is available. The single-split package air conditioners are ideal or use in one to one combinations of commercial applications. Moreover, they do not require the expense of any duct work. The multi-split package air conditioner can connect maximum five indoor units to one single outdoor unit. Such package air conditioners also enable indoor units of different capacities and styles in one single system, thus facilitating customized solutions unique for each space.

Package Air Conditioners Market: Regional Outlook

The global package air conditioners market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of package air conditioners market owing to the fully developed infrastructure. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to electronics and consumer durables, wherein package air conditioners have varied uses, aids in boosting the growth of package air conditioners market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for package air conditioners because of increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles.

Package Air Conditioners Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global package air conditioners market are:

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.,

ETA General Pvt. Ltd.

LG Electronics

Voltas Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Blue Star Limited

WEATHERITE AIR CONDITIONING

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd.

Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fedders Lloyd Corporation Limited

After purchasing the report, users will gain access to vital market information including:

Estimated year-on-year growth of the market in different regions

Latest manufacturing procedures incorporated by market players

Developments in terms of product innovation and impact of technology

SWOT analysis of the various top tier companies in the global Package Air Conditioners market

Driving and restraining factors expected to influence the prospects of the global Package Air Conditioners market over the forecast period

