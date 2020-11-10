Latest News 2020: Butadiene Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Sinopec, TPC Group, Braskem, Shell Chemical, CNPC, etc. | InForGrowth

Butadiene Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Butadiene market for 2020-2025.

The “Butadiene Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Butadiene industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Sinopec

TPC Group

Braskem

Shell Chemical

CNPC

FPCC

BASF

ExxonMobil

JSR Corp

Lotte

LyondellBasell

Ineos O&P

LG Chem

Sabina

Evonik. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Extractive Distillation

Oxidative Dehydrogenation On the basis of the end users/applications,

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Other